Essex County tables pot discussion

ELIZABETHTOWN | An Essex County resolution opposing legalization of recreational marijuana skidded to a halt Monday.

Discussion had moved to Ways and Means Committee for review from Public Safety on Sept. 10.

The initial resolution was submitted by Essex County Sheriff Richard Cutting, who raised concern about pot as a precursor to numerous public health and safety concerns.

Cutting said personnel with the Sheriffs’ Association oppose legalizing recreational marijuana use in New York and asked Essex County supervisors to take a stand against such a law.

“The negatives and damage caused will far outweigh the alleged windfall in tax revenue that is being purported as a main reason for this bill,” Cutting said.

As Cutting’s resolution approached a vote, Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava moved to table discussion.

“I don’t know how Moriah constituents feel about it,” he said.

Scozzafava pointed to ongoing “listening sessions” being held to inform state lawmakers throughout New York.

The information sessions seek public feedback on recreational use of marijuana and what any law to legalize it might look like.

No supervisors pushed back against Scozzafava’s point.

But the motion to table discussion here was approved by a lean margin, 10 yay to 7 nay votes.

Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler was absent from the committee meeting.

A report issued this summer by state agencies, coordinated by the Department of Health, suggests benefits of legalized recreational marijuana use “outweigh the potential negative impacts.”

Bordering states Vermont and Massachusetts have legalized recreational marijuana use, as has Canada.

The complete DOH Marijuana Legalization Impact report is online:

https://www.health.ny.gov/regulations/regulated_marijuana/docs/marijuana_legalization_impact_assessment.pdf

Regulated Marijuana Workgroup listening sessions are ongoing, and the next North Country region meeting will be held in Watertown on Oct. 11.

The complete list of meetings is online:

https://www.ny.gov/regulated-marijuana/regulated-marijuana-listening-sessions

Residents’ comments and views can be submitted via online comments:

https://www.ny.gov/programs/assessing-regulated-marijuana-new-york