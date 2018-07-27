Essex County to revisit Tobacco 21

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors is bringing the county’s proposed Tobacco 21 law back to a vote.

A public hearing on the measure is slated for Aug. 6 at 11 a.m.

Any final vote would likely come in September, according to county officials.

The measure proposes to raise the age of tobacco purchasing age in the county from 18 to 21.

The proposal, which is supported by the Adirondack Health Institute, was defeated in a first round of voting on June 5 with a weighted vote of 1,359 to 1,264.

But not all supervisors weighed in, and the law was voted down with three town supervisors absent: Randy Preston (Wilmington), Robin DeLoria (Newcomb) and Charles Harrington (Crown Point).

Those 298 absentee votes counted as “no.” But had they been tallied, the outcome might have been different.

“The full board was not present for the vote,” Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordano said. “Because of the absentees, it failed.”

Those who voted in favor were Roby Politi (North Elba), Gerry Morrow (Chesterfield), Ron Jackson (Essex), Joe Pete Wilson Jr. (Keene) James Monty (Lewis) and Giordano.

“Nay” votes came from Noel Merrihew III (Elizabethtown), Archie Depo (Jay), Stephen McNally (Minerva), Thomas Scozzafava (Moriah), Ron Moore (North Hudson), Michael Marnell (Schroon), Dean Montroy (St. Armand), Michael “Ike” Tyler (Westport) and Shaun Gillilland (Willsboro).

There was some contention over rules of order concerning who could put the matter back on the supervisor’s agenda, whether it would have to be a supervisor absent from the vote or one from the prevailing side.

Essex County Attorney Daniel Manning said the issue could be “brought up now by anyone.”

The discussion has been contentious, particularly for local mom and pop stores who rely on tobacco sales for revenue.

But it does draw from concerns about the fiscal cost of health care.

The Essex County law suggests Tobacco 21 could “reduce health care expenditures including a portion of the $6.9 million in the annual local share of Medicaid costs for Essex County.”

In June, Ulster County joined numerous others throughout New York state in adopting a local law.

Other counties that have pushed tobacco purchasing age to 21 are Albany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Cortland, Nassau, New York City, Onondaga, Orange, Rockland, Schenectady, Sullivan, Tompkins and Westchester.

As of July 9, five states have raised the tobacco purchase age to 21: California, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey and Oregon.

Massachusetts approved their Tobacco 21 measure on July 19, and it awaits the governor’s signature to become law.