Essex County votes against raising tobacco age

× Expand Keith Lobdell Ticonderoga Supervisor Joe Giordano speaks to members of the Essex County Board of Supervisors during their debate on the Tobacco 21 local law proposition during the board’s June 5 meeting. The proposition was narrowly defeated with three supervisors absent.

ELIZABETHTOWN | The Essex County Board of Supervisors has torpedoed a proposed local law to change the legal age at which someone could purchase tobacco in the county.

The board voted against the Tobacco 21 local law last Tuesday, with nine supervisors voting against the law and six voting for. Three supervisors were absent.

If adopted, the law would have raised the legal age for the purchase of any tobacco products within the county from 18 to 21.

Under the weighted vote, the absent votes were counted as no votes, defeating the resolution. Those in attendance voted 1,358-1,264 in favor of the law.

How they voted

If favor of the law were the two biggest towns in the county, as Roby Politi of North Elba and Joseph Giordano of Ticonderoga voted to support the proposed law.

“Being supervisor means being able to effect change and make a difference in our community,” Giordano said. “To me, this comes down to a simple question: what do we value and what are we willing to sacrifice for that which we value. Progress is impossible without change. It is imperative that we are the ones that draw the line.”

“It’s a feel good law and I feel good,” said Politi.

Gerald Morrow of Chesterfield also voted in favor along with Ron Jackson of Essex, Joe Pete Wilson of Keene and Jim Monty of Lewis.

“I represent my town and my county and what I think is right,” Morrow said. “In this case, I think we should be leaders and I am proud to be a leader.”

“This is not going to make it illegal to smoke, they just will not be able to purchase tobacco in Essex County,” said Monty.

Tom Scozzafava was the leading weighted-vote supervisor to vote against the measure.

“What I am doing is representing my people and most of my people are against this,” Scozzafava said. “You are taking one of the most addictive substances and making it illegal for people who are now legally buying it. I have asked we phase this in and it fell on deaf ears.”