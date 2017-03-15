Essex County weighs cab law as concerns mount

× Expand Photo courtesy of Flickr user JL08 via Creative Commons Essex County has proposed a local law to regulate taxis. Complaints about abuse, fraud and threats to public safety have been mounting since the state took over the Medicaid taxi industry in July 2012.

ELIZABETHTOWN — A patient left a medical appointment last Friday and got into a taxicab.

But it was so full of cigarette smoke, the patient had an asthma attack, and was rerouted to a local hospital.

For county officials, the incident is just the latest in a string of headaches marring Medicaid transport since the state took over its coordination in 2012.

Now Essex County is trying to combat public safety concerns through sweeping legislation that would require everything from licensing to mandatory drug tests for taxi operators.

As lawmakers prepare to move the proposed local law forward, they hope doing so will pave the way for the state to combat the fraud and negligence they say has characterized an industry that has “gone rogue,” operating with seemingly little state oversight in this far-flung region of the state.

“I don’t think it’s a very good program,” Essex County Attorney Dan Manning told lawmakers last month. “I don’t think they monitor it very well and I don’t think they enforce it very well.”

The proposed legislation, introduced on March 6, comes nearly a year after complaints and fraud allegations sparked a conclave in Elizabethtown between law enforcement, county officials and state agencies, including the Department of Health and the Office of the Medicaid Inspector General (OMIG), the state office tasked with rooting out fraud.

The best solution to curbing abuse, said state officials, is to draft a local law.

“Oversight of the taxi industry beyond the services provided under Medicaid, including licensing and regulation, is the responsibility of local government,” a DOH spokesman told the Sun.

FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

The issue, say local officials, is indicative of the constant whack-a-mole dynamic that characterizes the local-state relationship — especially in rural areas:

The state creates a problem and forces the locality to create a solution.

Essex County once provided transportation for Medicaid patients, which they primarily facilitated through group ride sharing. But as part of statewide reforms designed to reduce costs, patients can now summon private cabs to ferry them to their medical appointments.

Since July 2012, the state health department has contracted with Medical Answering Services, a Syracuse-based dispatch center, to provide the service in Essex County.

Passengers call a centralized dispatch center, and MAS sends a local vehicle that is registered with their network.

But in the past half-decade, allegations of abuse have percolated and reached a steady drip.

There are “phantom trips,” or when billing is falsified.

There are reports of driver behavior that includes drug use, sexual harassment and passenger manipulation — like the woman who was allegedly forced to buy a steak dinner against her will, according to county officials.

And there are reports of unsafe speed and dangerous conditions — like when a cab careened into a driveway for a pick-up.

When the passenger got in, the occupants told her they had just “smoked a blunt.”

“The client called the county and stated that she did not want to get picked back up by this taxi and other arrangements were made to transport her which did not include this taxi,” Manning said.

Drivers have also been found to be driving with suspended or revoked licenses, and have also been arrested on drug charges.

“Cigarettes, beer and money are offered to choose a particular cab company, fake trips are often made and on one occasion, one woman had $1,500 in fake trips that she never even rode on,” Manning said.

Other allegations include inappropriate solicitations, funneling clients to one taxi company, and allegations of payments to passengers to exclusively request certain taxi companies.

“If only 10 percent of what they said was true, it’s staggering,” said Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Preston last April.

DOWN THE RABBIT HOLE

The county has been instructed by state brass to report these and other complaints directly to MAS, who are legally required to report any suspected fraud or abuse to the health department for referral to OMIG.

As part of their contractual agreement with the health department, all trips are supposed to be verified by MAS as being for a Medicaid-covered service.

And the Syracuse-based company is required to be proactive by surveying passengers and providers to help identify fraud and abuse and is required to maintain a enrollee complaint recording, verification and resolution system.

County lawmakers say they are put in a frustrating situation because the issue is largely out of their hands after they file a complaint — and culling bad actors isn’t as simple as a phone call:

Allegations must work their way through a maze of state agencies before resolution, which could, at the very least, be a warning — and at best, could lead to their removal from the system.

But the county is left largely out of the loop once that complaint has been filed, and continue to deal with issues — including last weekend’s trip that resulted in an asthma attack.

“All of these things have been reported to MAS and they are aware of it,” said Manning. “We have recently spoken to MAS and they acknowledge they have many of these complaints and are dealing with them.”

But despite being the recipient of $3.2 million in county taxpayer dollars in 2016, the company that manages at least 32 cab companies here declined to comment on the allegations and what they were doing to address the problem, instead referring all questions to the state health department.

MAS is required to report any suspected fraud or abuse to them for referral to OMIG, said health department officials.

That unit, said the spokesman, then “reviews and takes appropriate investigative actions on any and all allegations, complaints and referrals received” — including referrals to the state police, who said they are aware of the local allegations.

OMIG, too, has confirmed they have received “complaints, referrals and allegations” regarding medical transportation in Essex County since July 2012.

But the resolution remains unclear because OMIG cannot discuss ongoing investigations.

MAS has been sanctioned just once by that agency.

The dispatch center was ordered to return $80,000 in questionable Medicaid payments in 2010 after OMIG determined they were not properly authorized to bill Medicaid on behalf of transportation companies.

As part of the resulting agreement, the company was required to hire a in-house compliance officer, adopt a code of conduct, undertake audits and conduct internal training.

Then-Deputy Inspector General Robert Hussar told CNY Central he “wouldn’t classify (the activities) as fraudulent, but certainly an abusive violation of rules.”

PUBLIC HEARING SCHEDULED

While their focus is on public safety, county officials hope their law will put some much-needed teeth in the state’s enforcement efforts.

Drivers will have to obtain county-issued licenses, a process that would require a criminal background check, and will be required to submit to drug testing and trip logs.

Mandatory vehicle inspections will be required, joining dozens of other statutes, all of which providers must meet in order to legally operate.

Failure to comply with those county regulations may result in the restitution of inappropriate Medicaid payments received, as well termination from the program.

But perhaps more importantly for local lawmakers, the legislation will create a clear opening for MAS to freeze out bad actors and pave the way for state enforcement actions.

Once the DOH learns operators are non-compliant with local laws and regulations, the agency immediately notifies MAS to stop assigning trips to those providers, said the DOH spokesman.

When OMIG is notified of companies with performance issues, the department requires the operator to implement a “corrective action plan,” which includes a reduction in the assignment of Medicaid trips until the department and MAS verify the problems have been corrected.

At the local level, violators would be subject to a minimum fine of $250 and 15 days in jail for their first offense, as well as the temporary loss of their permit.

Escalating offenses could result in permit revocation for up to one year.

Essex County will hold a public hearing on March 27.

‘OVERWHELMED’

The internal safeguards, say county officials, are only as strong as their enforcers.

Tom Scozzafava (R-Moriah) has been an outspoken critic of MAS and said the board of supervisors should contact the attorney general’s office to launch a probe.

“There’s no accountability to this program right now to the state,” Scozzafava said. “Essex County is trying to bring accountability back to the program, and we’re getting no cooperation whatsoever.”

The complaints have continued to trickle in since last year’s meeting.

Preston, the county board chairman, isn’t accusing OMIG of ignoring reports, or otherwise being inattentive — but rather said the agency simply doesn’t have enough resources to combat the mounting reports.

“The Medicaid Inspector General’s Office is overwhelmed,” Preston said. “They made it very clear they don’t have enough people to investigate this.”

OMIG didn’t directly respond to that statement, but characterized discussion with county officials as “constructive” and said they looked forward to working with local officials on the new legislation.

“OMIG has and will continue to work closely with its partner agencies and county officials to ensure the safe and cost-effective transportation of Medicaid recipients,” said the OMIG spokesman.

The agency utilizes its investigative resources “effectively and efficiently” to protect the integrity of the Medicaid program, the official added.

Essex County is in uncharted waters when it comes to curbing alleged malfeasance.

No other counties have reported concerns to the state about the need for more state taxi regulations.

“I know every other county complains about it and ask what we are doing to stop it,” said Essex County Transportation Director Nancy Dougal. “I think they might all be sitting back waiting to see what Essex County does and how it turns out. We have been fighting this battle for almost five years.”

MAKE A COMPLAINT

The Bureau of Medicaid Fraud Allegations maintains a toll-free Medicaid FRAUD hotline at 1-877-87-FRAUD. Individuals may also submit a complaint or allegation via a dedicated email address or an online form.

Local tips can be reported to 518-873-3636 or 1-800-914-9266.