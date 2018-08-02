Essex County-wide EMS nets $6.5 million start

× Expand Photo by Pete DeMola It appears New York State is prepared to fund a proposed $6.5 million county-wide shared emergency medical services (EMS) program in Essex County.

ELIZABETHTOWN | It appears New York State is prepared to fund a proposed $6.5 million county-wide shared emergency medical services (EMS) program in Essex County.

Chairman of the Essex County Board of Supervisors Randy Preston announced Monday he received word of grant approval from the governor’s office.

“We’ve been awarded $6.5 million for the EMS program,” Preston told lawmakers.

Grant funding for a five-year term would come from the state’s Municipal Restructuring Fund in increments.

It would build a shared service aimed at hastening EMS response times in Essex County, filling significant gaps in a dispersed, widespread population that expands to twice or three times its size in summer.

The challenge, it appears, is how to sustain this over the cycle of increasing and decreasing need across mountains as people come and go.

START-UP

Based on research study and planning over two years, the program would first bolster emergency medical services in areas where gaps exist in ambulance or emergency medical response, sectors where calls are dropped, triggering mutual aid and elongated wait time.

It also responds by adding paid positions county-wide to address a critical shortage of volunteer responders, a situation exacerbated in part by time constraints for training in a small population base and extensive training requirements.

“We are going to have to hire people and purchase at least four fly cars,” Preston said.

“That (grant) is going to go a long way toward getting this project up and running.”

But a law enabling county tax collection to sustain is not in place. A key piece of state legislation that would allow a taxation district to sustain the service did not make it through both houses in Albany.

In late June, the taxation measure met with approval in the state Senate but did not get through the Assembly before the session ended.

It does not leave the system disabled.

SECTORS

Essex County Emergency Medical Services Coordinator Patty Bashaw presented an overview of the program at the Ways and Means Committee meeting in June with Rob Wick from the county’s Community Services Office.

County EMS planners created sectors to address need, in sequence, from critical to supporting role.

Cost analysis was measured by ambulance call volume, Bashaw said.

Initial spending would add AEDs (automated external defibrillators) and First Responder Bags for some areas, Bashaw told supervisors in June.

“So we have additional capability to respond.”

Medic cars, often referred to as “fly cars,” would be purchased, one for each sector “to enhance the capability to respond where the ambulances are not able to respond,” Bashaw told the supervisors.

Medic cars would also support EMS logistics for large-scale community events, such as Ironman, sporting events or touring road races.

Start-up investment in the county-wide system would include staffing, Bashaw said, adding advanced EMT and paramedic personnel for the cars and a dedicated medical director for the county system.

PRIORITY: PATIENT CARE

Asked Monday if the system as proposed is ready for financing, Bashaw said it is.

“We do have a good plan set up. What it will highly depend on is what folks in the towns need or want. Those that feel that they need the service and where we are currently dropping calls are areas where we are going to focus first,” Bashaw told The Sun in an interview.

“In the end, I believe this will be beneficial to the whole county.”

Supervisors and the county manager determine how towns opt out of any taxation district, she said.

“As much as we can, we need to keep the volunteers engaged, but there are some agencies that are clearly struggling. People are waiting long amounts of time to get their call covered, often through mutual aid.”

The first priority, Bashaw said, is patient care.

“Patient care has got to be number one. And the patient cannot be waiting for mutual aid to come from another town. We keep getting more and larger activities coming to this area, and many tourism organizations are working hard to bring these activities here. A solid EMS program is part of that,” she said.

COUNTY’S EDGE

The move to add a county-wide EMS response overlay in Essex County has hurdles, like mountains and miles, to cross.

The disparity in total town property assessment ranges in Essex County from resort areas, like North Elba, where county taxable assessments top $2.2 billion, to smaller towns with a large percentage of state-owned forest lands, like North Hudson, where the county taxable assessment totals $144.6 million, according to 2018 final assessment rolls.

Minerva Supervisor Stephen McNally asked whether such disparities would cause unequal distribution of services.

“It’s geography. I think if you’re going to have a countywide system, it has to reach the entire county,” he told The Sun in an interview on Tuesday.

Minerva sits at the county’s southern border.

Their EMS response, in fact, is dispatched by Warren County.

“We are eight miles from the Johnsburg rescue squad, which is a paid service,” McNally said.

“When you call 911 in Minerva, it goes to Essex County, but automatically gets transferred to Warren County. We’re 30 miles from the Warren County dispatch center and 50 miles from Essex County’s. And people here are taken to Glens Falls Hospital. We’ve been on that program for 30 years.”

Having one fly car in a sector run between Newcomb, Schroon Lake and Minerva doesn’t guarantee improvement in Minerva’s EMS response system, he said, questioning the cost if any county tax is levied.

“The three towns are 20 to 25 minutes apart. If the fly car is in Newcomb when its called, we could have North Warren here in less time. I can see where towns that are close together could consolidate the rescue squads and share services,” he said.

But how do you span 50 miles without losing response time?

“A lot of the larger communities have paid EMS staff, so my concern is that if we’re going to pay additional taxes to the county, we need to get quality services.

“Then if you get six or seven towns that opt out, it could leave this program in trouble. It needs work going forward,” he said.

As for lagging state legislation, “I don’t believe we’ll have a problem getting the taxing district approved,” McNally said.

“And the grant could be used to implement some of the plan moving forward. But we have to have coverage benefits for everybody in the county, at a cost the same or less than what we can do with an individual town budget.”

“The situation is very different in towns like Minerva, Newcomb, Schroon Lake and North Hudson. I can’t speak for those towns, but for us, a new county tax might not have any benefit.”

Other towns with existing paid services are already looking for ways to stay out of the county-wide system.

Supervisors Gerry Morrow of Chesterfield and Archie Depo of Jay have said their town taxpayers fund and maintain excellent ambulance companies.

Both Chesterfield and Jay border Clinton County and have mutual aid agreements in more widely populated areas.

Adding a county-wide overlay for advanced medical support for towns that double or triple in size from summer through fall may gain support from areas with a large second-home population.

“They are still working on a plan. I am going to be open minded about it,” McNally said.