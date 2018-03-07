Essex eyes town hall restoration

1 of 3
Photo by Ken Hughes
Photos of the upstairs, second-floor rooms at the Town of Essex Town Hall indicate the need for renovation. There are some 16 rooms in what was long known as Wright’s Inn. Renovations and restoration of the town offices on the first floor were done in the late 1990s.
2 of 3
Photo by Ken Hughes
3 of 3
Photo by Ken Hughes
ESSEX | With the new year moving toward spring, town officials and residents here are considering possible uses of the second floor in their historic town hall.
Supervisor Ron Jackson said much work was accomplished in the upstairs rooms when the building was renovated in the late 1990s.
“They had already done a lot up there when they rehabbed the first floor,” Jackson said. “It’s a big upstairs. With what we’ve got in terms of grant funds, we could get maybe half of it done.”
The goal is to look longer term for potential use.
Town Councilman Ken Hughes opened the second floor for a tour last month, inviting Essex residents to weigh in.
“We’ve counted upwards of 16 rooms up there. It’s amazing,” Hughes told The Sun.
The structure originally served as an inn called Wright’s Inn, Hughes said. And the long Federal-style structure is actually made of two buildings.
Only the first floor is used for government purposes.
“The second floor has no use except for random storage of computer monitors and some historical records,” Hughes said.
But there is a lot of potential for the future, he said, and the town is ready to revisit the architect’s plans from the 1980s.
One room has original stencils from the 1700s, Hughes said.
“We’re also looking at how can we preserve what’s there, historically.”
Ideas for re-purposing the second floor include developing incubator space for small businesses in Essex, with central Wi-Fi and cable connections, and possibly shared business equipment.
“We are just brainstorming,” Hughes said. “Some of the space could become satellite offices for companies in Vermont or in other regions of the Adirondacks that might want to do business in Essex or locate right near the ferry.
“The building really is the heart of the hamlet. It’s walking distance to restaurants and businesses, walking distance to the ferry. It’s right there.”
Local officials are considering new grant opportunities to support renovation.
“There is still a potential for up to $250,000 available to us related to rehab of the first floor,” Hughes said. “We’re trying to get the word out about input.”
Jackson said the start might be renovating a few rooms upstairs to expand area for the town historian and code officer.
“We could at least work at getting part of it done,” Jackson said.
HISTORICAL BACKGROUND
The southern side of the Essex Town Hall was built in 1790, according to the Essex Community Heritage Organization (ECHO).
“Daniel Ross was the original owner ...(he) had built the southern portion of the inn circa 1790...Ross already owned a ferry that operated across Lake Champlain,” ECHO says in their historic tour.
“Daniel Wright purchased the tavern from Ross in 1799, and he was responsible for having the northern portion of the building created possibly as late as the 1820s, which was when Essex began to experience a maritime boom.”
The second floor room arrangement is still very much like an inn with multiple small rooms.
Christian Heurich Jr. donated the building to the town in 1969.
At the time, ECHO explains in their tour guide for Historic Essex, the building was in “very rough” condition. Renovating the building for use as the Essex Town Hall “occurred gradually over the next three decades under the direction of Robert Hammerslag,” then ECHO’s executive director.
The New York State Council on the Arts funded an historic and structural report in 1986, and four years later, ECHO received a $200,000 matching grant to move the renovation project forward.
ECHO produced a 128-page book about the old inn titled “Wright’s Inn: A Historic Structure Report” in 1989.
“Although it took several years to raise $200,000 from community members and reallocation of unused funds from other projects, by 1997, the bidding process began. A second round of bidding followed, curtailing of the scope of work, and Rabideau Bros. Construction Co. ultimately won the contract and undertook the ambitious but well-executed renovation,” according to Historic Essex.