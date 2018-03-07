Essex eyes town hall restoration

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Ken Hughes Photos of the upstairs, second-floor rooms at the Town of Essex Town Hall indicate the need for renovation. There are some 16 rooms in what was long known as Wright’s Inn. Renovations and restoration of the town offices on the first floor were done in the late 1990s. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Ken Hughes × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Ken Hughes Prev Next

ESSEX | With the new year moving toward spring, town officials and residents here are considering possible uses of the second floor in their historic town hall.

Supervisor Ron Jackson said much work was accomplished in the upstairs rooms when the building was renovated in the late 1990s.

“They had already done a lot up there when they rehabbed the first floor,” Jackson said. “It’s a big upstairs. With what we’ve got in terms of grant funds, we could get maybe half of it done.”

The goal is to look longer term for potential use.

Town Councilman Ken Hughes opened the second floor for a tour last month, inviting Essex residents to weigh in.

“We’ve counted upwards of 16 rooms up there. It’s amazing,” Hughes told The Sun.

The structure originally served as an inn called Wright’s Inn, Hughes said. And the long Federal-style structure is actually made of two buildings.

Only the first floor is used for government purposes.

“The second floor has no use except for random storage of computer monitors and some historical records,” Hughes said.

But there is a lot of potential for the future, he said, and the town is ready to revisit the architect’s plans from the 1980s.

One room has original stencils from the 1700s, Hughes said.

“We’re also looking at how can we preserve what’s there, historically.”

Ideas for re-purposing the second floor include developing incubator space for small businesses in Essex, with central Wi-Fi and cable connections, and possibly shared business equipment.

“We are just brainstorming,” Hughes said. “Some of the space could become satellite offices for companies in Vermont or in other regions of the Adirondacks that might want to do business in Essex or locate right near the ferry.

“The building really is the heart of the hamlet. It’s walking distance to restaurants and businesses, walking distance to the ferry. It’s right there.”

Local officials are considering new grant opportunities to support renovation.

“There is still a potential for up to $250,000 available to us related to rehab of the first floor,” Hughes said. “We’re trying to get the word out about input.”