Essex Farm Institute plans carbon farming symposium

The Essex Farm Institute will host the 2017 Carbon Farming Symposium this summer. The two-day workshop will bring together experts and local farmers to explore environmental sustainability and climate resiliency techniques. Photo by Pete DeMola

ESSEX — The past few years have seen whiplash weather conditions for farmers in the Champlain Valley.

Producers have navigated a polar vortex, a super-wet season, and have contended with an extended drought last summer.

The chief culprit of climate change is greenhouse gas emissions, including carbon dioxide.

Now the Essex Farm Institute (EFI) is preparing to host a symposium focusing on how to remove that carbon from the air and steer it into the soil for long-term storage, a process known as carbon sequestration.

Doing so will help mitigate global warming.

Organizers hope to host the 2017 Carbon Farming Symposium in August.

While farmers have a strong desire to strengthen the environmental sustainability and climate resiliency of their farms, knowledge of the science and technologies to do so is weak, said the EFI in a grant proposal to fund the event.

“In particular, these science and technologies seem inaccessible to area farmers who strive daily to increase their carbon sequestering powers.”

This event will help farmers utilize methods specific and relevant to Adirondack farms.

The most concrete aspect of climate change impacting farmers are changes in weather patterns, said Racey Henderson, the symposium’s organizer.

In the northeast, that means weather will likely be more variable, including longer dry spells and wetter wet spells.

Rain will be less intermittent and unpredictable, as showcased by last year’s drought, and the long wet summer before that saw rainfall nearly every day in June 2015.

“Variable weather makes it very hard to have consistency,” Henderson said. “The way you plant, how big the yields are and how you grow — that makes it harder to put out a consistent product.”

The Champlain Valley has seen a resurgence in farming throughout the past decade as dozens of farmers and food producers have started operations along Lake Champlain.

While the EFI continues to hammer down details for the two-day event, including a concrete date, early plans will ideally see presentations and workshops led by the most forward-thinking experts in their fields, said Henderson, including Green Start New Hampshire, a nonprofit who are leaders in building resilient food systems and developing sequestration methods.

EFI is also working with SUNY Albany and Microsoft, among others, on developing sensors designed to monitor temperatures on farms.

“We are hoping these technology specialists will come to this symposium,” Henderson said.

Another point of focus is helping farmers develop local tools and techniques to measure carbon build-up in their soil.

EFI has extended an invitation to local politicians, including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro), who toured the facility in 2015.

The upcoming symposium, the first in what organizers hope will be an annual event, was made possible, in part, due to a $1,500 grant from the Adirondack Council and Klipper Family Fund.

“These Adirondack farmers and business owners are taking it upon themselves to be greener,” said Courtney Klipper, co-founder, in a statement. “We are thrilled to help them achieve that goal.”

In all, $27,000 in micro-grants were awarded to 23 farmers and entrepreneurs in Clinton and Essex counties.