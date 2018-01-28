Essex Fire Dept. looking forward to Fourth

× Expand File photo Stella and Lillian Jones, 4, of Willsboro prepare to enjoy the Fourth of July parade in Essex.

ESSEX | After a week that saw sub-zero temperatures and a near-complete freezing over of Lake Champlain, the month of July may feel very far away.

For the Essex Volunteer Fire Department, it could not be closer.

The department is in charge of heading up this year’s Fourth of July parade and is already seeking those who could attend and participate.

“With your help it will be as large, entertaining and aesthetically pleasing as always,” said Wayne Bailey, longtime emcee of the annual parade. “The parade itself will step off at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 4. The Fireworks extravaganza is being planned for Tuesday, July 3, on or about dusk.”

Bailey said it is always important to plan early, and any help is appreciated. For more info, call 518-963-4060 for further information.