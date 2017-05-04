Elizabethtown celebrates Earth Day

ELIZABETHTOWN — This year’s Elizabethtown Earth Day celebration kicked off with the first Deer’s Head One-Mile Run, with over 40 runners participating.

“We were pleased with the turnout and see it growing every year after this one,” Supervisor Noel Merrihew said.

Merrihew, alongside a group of Elizabethtown veterans, also planted a tree in the park in commemoration of the holiday.

“It was a great family event with the Deer’s Head One-Mile Run, a five-in-one bouncy sports combo and Penelope the Clown providing face-painting, balloons and fun for the young, while mom and dad were able to join the green energy seminars,” said Merrihew.

Solar Liberty, the designated Solarize Eastern Essex County solar energy installer, signed up over 40 potential solar users for installations on their homes and small businesses.

“It is a great beginning towards our three-year campaign to convert 500 homes and small businesses in Eastern Essex County to solar energy,” said Joan Cunningham, founder of ADK Community Works, and co-sponsor of the Solarize Eastern Essex County NY event.

Mike Lenza, founder of Essex Pallet & Pellet provided a 60 minute seminar on pellet use for heating.

The day long informational event was the first of 12 that will be held in eastern Essex County, according to Cunningham.