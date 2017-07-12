Etown Day set for Saturday

× Expand Jessica Siedlecki Pictured: A 2016 Etown Day float. This year Etown Day will be held on Saturday, July 15.

ELIZABETHTOWN — A tradition started with the 200th anniversary here will again return Saturday, July 15.

Elizabethtown Day, which started in 1998 with the celebration of the town’s bicentennial, has been a mainstay of the North Country summer ever since, and will celebrate community and more with festivities.

The annual parade will step off at 3 p.m. with numerous floats, local organizations, businesses and fire departments participating.

Events will then be held at the Cobble Hill Golf Course from 3 until 9 p.m., with fireworks taking place at dusk.

There will be other festivities throughout the day, including a book sale and raffle of an Adirondack Chair at the Elizabethtown Library, along with he Russian Balalaika Dance and Music Duo of Elena Karokhina and Mikhail Smirnov on the Hand House Lawn starting at 1 p.m.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be held in the Hand House.

The Hand House will also host Adirondack Author’s Night on Friday, July 14, from 7 until 9 p.m., giving attended the chance to meet and greet local authors.

At the Adirondack History Museum, admission will be free, along with a presentation of the lecture, “The 1916 Elizabethtown Schoolhouse Fire,” by local historian Maggie Bartley.

This year’s event is sponsored by the Elizabethtown Fire Department. Donations are welcome, and can be sent to the department at PO Box 457, Woodruff Avenue, Elizabethtown, NY 12932.

For more information about Etown Day, Call the Adirondack History Museum at 873-4644.