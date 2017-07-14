Event barn holds grand opening

× Expand Photo provided Cutting the ribbon at The Barn at Lord Howe Valley are owner Sarah Latchford (center) and Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce representatives.

TICONDEROGA – The Barn at Lord Howe Valley, a 6,000-square-foot post-and-beam venue that hosts wedding ceremonies and receptions, had its grand opening celebration recently.

The Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce held the ribbon cutting for the picturesque wedding and event venue nestled between Lake George and Lake Champlain.

Chamber Executive Director Matthew Courtright asked Sarah Latchford from The Barn at Lord Howe Valley, as well as her family, to join him at the podium.

“This new facility has been an amazing addition to the Ticonderoga area business community,” Courtright said. “Not only does it provide a beautiful new event facility with stunning views, but will continue to have a significant economic impact on the area.”

Latchford, owner and operator of The Barn at Lord Howe Valley, welcomed everyone and thanked the chamber and the entire community for welcoming them as one of the newest businesses in the Ticonderoga area.

“We are honored to be part of the Ticonderoga area business community,” she said. “We truly feel that The Barn at Lord Howe Valley will have a significant economic impact on the region and in particular on lodging properties. We have been working with several local caterers and look forward to growing our relationships with other area businesses.

“We would like to thank the chamber for all of their support over the last year.”

The Barn at Lord Howe Valley is located at 671 State Route 9N in Ticonderoga,. They can be reached at 518 321-4898. For more information visit: www.barnatlordhowevalley.com.