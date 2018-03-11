Everybody get Footloose at AuSable Valley

× The cast of Footloose, which will be performed in the middle/high school auditorium March 15-18. Photo by Jill Lobdell

CLINTONVILLE | Is it true you can no longer dance at AuSable Valley Middle/High School?

It’s doubtful, as a group of young men and women will challenge that rule and many others in the 2018 AVCS Drama Club production of “Footloose,” taking place March 15-18 with 7 p.m. curtains March 15-17 and a 2 p.m. curtain March 18. Admission is $10.

Director Matt Stanley said the kids have been working hard as they head toward opening night.

“I feel like the kids are doing amazing,” Stanley said. “Every year we ask more and more of them. Each year they respond and do better and better every year. It’s going to be a great production like we have every year at AuSable Valley.”

One challenge has been bringing female thespians into male roles for the show.

“This play is a very male-heavy class and we have a lot of female actors playing these parts, so there is a lot of acting and the kids can’t be themselves on stage this year and they are responding very well this year,” Stanley said.

Members of the show said they were looking forward to presenting the production.

“It’s going pretty well,” said Kilian Croghan. “We haven’t had any roadblocks. I play the Reverend. He is a jerk, so it’s hard to play that. Camryn does amazing job on her song, and it makes me want to cry, but I don’t cry.”

“I feel like we are a lot further ahead than what we usually are acting wise,” said Camryn Lincoln. “I feel like we are actually acting now and not just going through our lines. I don’t think I could make it through a whole year without being in a play because I can be with people I don’t usually get to see on a regular basis.”

“There are a lot of talented people,” said Aidan Tallman. “The choral and dancing is going very well. I love drama because I love to sing and I love to dance.”

I feel like we are one big family. We are so supportive,” said Ashleigh Baer. “It’s my favorite thing to do, the dancing especially.”