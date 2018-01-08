Ex- county lawmaker accuses county elections commissioner of nepotism

× Expand File photo Former Clinton County Legislator Sam Dyer (Area 3) last month accused Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Gregory Campbell of being in danger of violating the county anti-nepotism policy by hiring his wife to a temporary position. But according to the county’s Personnel Department, no one has been hired yet.

PLATTSBURGH | Former Clinton County Legislator Sam Dyer has accused an election commissioner of violating the county’s anti-nepotism policy by hiring his wife to a temporary Clinton County Board of Elections position.

Dyer, who stepped down last month as the lawmaker representing Area 3 following his election as Beekmantown Town Supervisor, said at the legislature’s regular session Dec. 27 that Republican Board of Elections Commissioner Gregory Campbell planned to hire his wife to fill a temporary part-time position.

Dyer, a Democrat, said doing so would be in direct violation of the county’s anti-nepotism policy.

“That’s Campbell’s wife,” he said, of the county resolution to formally create the position. “That’s against the county nepotism law.”

Dyer’s wife, Mary Dyer, is the county’s Democratic Board of Elections Commissioner.

“The same could be said of you,” Legislator Mark Dame (Area 8) told Dyer. “I don’t see much of a difference.”

“That’s not even the same department,” Dyer shot back.

POSITION STILL OPEN

Campbell defended his decision.

“She has worked here in the past and has helped us out when we’re short a position,” Campbell told The Sun. “Whoever fills the position has to be a Republican, and it’s part-time, so it doesn’t have benefits. It’s difficult to find someone to fill in.”

The Clinton County Legislature approved the creation of the election specialist position on Dec. 27.

Personnel Department Director Kim Kinblom told The Sun last Tuesday the $16.94 per hour position hasn’t been formally filled, and will remain on-call until Campbell can hire someone to fill the slot, which has been open since last July.

Minority Leader Jonathan Beach (Area 2) told Dyer that the resolution on the legislature’s docket was to approve the creation of a position — not to hire any specific person.

“I agree with the position, but I disagree with the person,” said, Dyer, who led the county personnel subcommittee.

NO DIRECT SUPERVISION

Family members can be hired within the county as long as they are not supervised by another family member or are not directly supervised by a family member, according to county’s anti-nepotism policy.

According to Campbell, his wife won’t be under his direct supervision:

“She answers directly to (Deputy Republican Commissioner Jodi Currier).”

But whether Campbell is in violation of the policy or not is under the oversight of the Personnel Department, not the legislature.

The county policy also says that a department head may appoint a family member within the department — if the department head does not participate in the hiring process, including interviews.

“If there was an issue, it could be brought to the attention of the Personnel Department,” Kinblom said. “But nobody has been hired into that position.”