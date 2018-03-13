Ex-department heads win claims against city

× Expand File photo Two former managers, heads of the now-abolished Engineering and Parks and Recreation departments, were awarded nearly $3,000 collectively in unpaid longevity pay and unused vacation days last month. Pictured here is Steve Peters speaking before the council last year on the night his department was formally abolished.

PLATTSBURGH | Two former managers of now-abolished departments filed claims against the City of Plattsburgh seeking longevity pay — and won.

Kevin Farrington, the city’s former lead engineer, and Steve Peters, who lead the Parks and Recreation Department, were awarded $2,159 and $757 respectively last month for unpaid incentives and unused vacation days.

They initially requested double what they were owed, $4,317 and $1,463 in damages respectively, based on an alleged violation of the state’s labor laws.

City Court Judge Hon. John Niles ultimately awarded the two the amount they were owed.

“The judge awarded us 100 percent of the earned wages that the city withheld plus court fees,” Farrington said in an email. “So for that I’m pleased that justice was served.”

All city department managers are contractually guaranteed a certain amount of longevity pay based on how long they’ve served. They receive this pay twice a year.

When Farrington and Peters’ departments were abolished by the Common Council last July and their positions were subsequently terminated last October, the two requested they receive the prorated longevity pay they’d accrued in the latter half of the year.

Despite their demands for payment the city never responded, according to court documents, prompting the two to take legal action.

“At the time, I was shocked and disappointed that we weren’t even afforded the opportunity to discuss our questions about longevity pay,” Peters said in an email to The Sun. “So, filing for small claims became our only recourse to even have some questions answered.”

Peters also said that the city refused to attend a mediation meeting prior to court.

“So, legal action was the only open door available to us,” he said.

In response, the city asked that the actions be dismissed, according to court documents. The city, represented by Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller, claimed that they’re only required to make longevity payments when an employee is still working at the city when those payments come due.

The city also claimed that Plattsburgh City Court had no jurisdiction, and the case should be filed in state court; that Farrington and Peters had no legal basis to proceed under the state’s labor law because the city isn’t considered an employer; that the two can’t seek relief based on breach of contract because there was no contract between them and the city; among other legal reasons.