Ex-department heads win claims against city

Two former managers, heads of the now-abolished Engineering and Parks and Recreation departments, were awarded nearly $3,000 collectively in unpaid longevity pay and unused vacation days last month. Pictured here is Steve Peters speaking before the council last year on the night his department was formally abolished.
PLATTSBURGH | Two former managers of now-abolished departments filed claims against the City of Plattsburgh seeking longevity pay — and won.
Kevin Farrington, the city’s former lead engineer, and Steve Peters, who lead the Parks and Recreation Department, were awarded $2,159 and $757 respectively last month for unpaid incentives and unused vacation days.
They initially requested double what they were owed, $4,317 and $1,463 in damages respectively, based on an alleged violation of the state’s labor laws.
City Court Judge Hon. John Niles ultimately awarded the two the amount they were owed.
“The judge awarded us 100 percent of the earned wages that the city withheld plus court fees,” Farrington said in an email. “So for that I’m pleased that justice was served.”
All city department managers are contractually guaranteed a certain amount of longevity pay based on how long they’ve served. They receive this pay twice a year.
When Farrington and Peters’ departments were abolished by the Common Council last July and their positions were subsequently terminated last October, the two requested they receive the prorated longevity pay they’d accrued in the latter half of the year.
Despite their demands for payment the city never responded, according to court documents, prompting the two to take legal action.
“At the time, I was shocked and disappointed that we weren’t even afforded the opportunity to discuss our questions about longevity pay,” Peters said in an email to The Sun. “So, filing for small claims became our only recourse to even have some questions answered.”
Peters also said that the city refused to attend a mediation meeting prior to court.
“So, legal action was the only open door available to us,” he said.
In response, the city asked that the actions be dismissed, according to court documents. The city, represented by Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller, claimed that they’re only required to make longevity payments when an employee is still working at the city when those payments come due.
The city also claimed that Plattsburgh City Court had no jurisdiction, and the case should be filed in state court; that Farrington and Peters had no legal basis to proceed under the state’s labor law because the city isn’t considered an employer; that the two can’t seek relief based on breach of contract because there was no contract between them and the city; among other legal reasons.
According to court documents, there was “no actual written agreement” between Peters, Farrington and the city.
But they were both hired based on documents provided to them by the city’s Human Resource Department, which was also abolished last July.
Though the documents were never signed, Niles decided that a contract had existed between the department heads and the city.
“Assuming such, the next issue is whether the (city) breached that agreement,” Niles wrote. “The court finds that it did.”
Niles went on two write that it was “distressing to the sensibilities of the court” that Farrington and Peters would be denied longevity pay.
“First, they were hired based upon documentation indicating that they are entitled to longevity pay,” he wrote. “There is no basis as to why a city department head should be treated differently than a city employee who accrues longevity on an hourly basis and is apparently paid weekly.”
Niles also said that there’s no known policy denying city department heads prorated pay.
“Withholding earned wages from workers is always wrong, plain and simple,” Farrington said.
Asked if he believed that managers no longer under the employ of the city should receive prorated longevity pay, and whether or not the city planned to appeal the decision, Mayor Colin Read declined comment.
“I am thankful the court was able to hear all the facts and make a fair and reasonable decision,” Peters said.
“But, there’s no satisfaction in this process when you have to go to such lengths to recover what was earned through an employment agreement.”