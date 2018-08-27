Ex-Essex County DA named to state ethics board

Photo provided Julie Garcia has been tapped to serve on the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics.

PORT HENRY | Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie has appointed Julie Garcia to serve on the New York State Joint Commission on Public Ethics.

Known as JCOPE, the commission is the state’s chief ethics watchdog, overseeing compliance with ethics laws by public officials, including the intersection of lobbying and public policy.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the people of New York state on (JCOPE),” Garcia said in a statement. “I appreciate Assembly Speaker Heastie’s confidence and am committed to ensuring the highest standards of ethics.”

Garcia, who served as Essex County District Attorney from 2006 to 2010, currently works as an attorney in private practice, maintaining offices in Port Henry and Warrensburg.

She has also worked as an assistant district attorney in Suffolk and Rensselaer Counties

The appointment is not a paid position or a full-time job.

“I will continue to maintain my law offices in Essex and Warren County,” Garcia said. “JCOPE does very important work and I am looking forward to getting started.

Heastie appoints three members of the 14-member panel.

“Ms. Garcia’s extraordinary résumé and unwavering commitment to public service assure me that she will help the commission carry out its duty of ensuring the highest level of integrity in state government,” said Heastie in a statement. “Throughout her career, she has fought tirelessly to deliver justice and promote public safety and I am confident her talents will be an asset to the State of New York.”

JCOPE requires those who advocate for or against actions by state government to disclose their clients and their interactions with government officials.

But in the wake of numerous high-profile corruption trials that have returned guilty verdicts for state legislative leaders, the commission has been criticized for not doing more to curb corruption, as well as sexual harassment.

Since the panel’s creation in 2011, 15 state legislators have been convicted of crimes. But JCOPE has found misconduct in only two state lawmakers, reported City & State.

Garcia declined to discuss if she’d like to steer the committee in any one specific direction.

“I have been practicing law for 20 years, which will help me get right to work on the many issues before the Commission,” she said. “I plan to stay focused on the task at hand and will carry out my duties to the best of my ability.”