Ex-ORDA official, accused of credit card misuse, claims innocence

LAKE PLACID | The Olympic Regional Development Authority’s (ORDA) former finance director has pleaded not guilty to charges associated with allegedly using a state-issued credit card to purchase alcohol at local bars and restaurants.

Padraig Power, 34, of Lake Placid, was charged by New York State Police last month with third degree grand larceny, a felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

The state Inspector General’s Office has accused Power of “routinely and repeatedly” racking up $6,300 in personal expenditures in a four-year period between 2013 and 2017, “the majority of which were comprised of alcoholic beverages purchased at restaurants and bars.”

“Even the most basic guidelines were nothing short of unabashed hubris,” said Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott in a statement.

Power appeared in Village of Lake Placid Court on Aug. 16 with his counsel, Brett Joshpe and Edward Paltzik of the New York City-based law firm Joshpe Mooney Paltzik LLP.

Following a huddle with Essex County Assistant District Attorney Jamie Martineau, Lake Placid Village Justice David Chapman adjourned Power’s case until Oct. 29.

State policy prohibits using government-issued cards for personal benefit, according to the inspector general’s office, and specifically exempts the purchase of alcoholic beverages as a reimbursable expense.

ORDA also has an internal policy prohibiting employees from consuming alcohol during the performance of their official duties.

Joshpe and Paltzik said their client will be vindicated.

”Our client is categorically innocent and is being prosecuted for incurring business expenses that were authorized and approved by his employer,” said Paltzik in a statement. “Notwithstanding the highly prejudicial statements from the Inspector General and District Attorneys’ offices, it remains our hope that the district attorney will recognize these charges should not be pursued. If they are, we will vigorously defend our client’s innocence.”

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office is scheduled to meet with the Inspector General’s Office this week to discuss the case.

“We’re in discussion mode now,” said Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague.

The investigation was sparked when ORDA discovered discrepancies in an internal audit and referred them to the Inspector General’s Office.

ORDA, which manages the state’s Olympic assets, including Whiteface and Gore Mountain, pledged to “cooperate fully” with the investigation.

Power parted ways with ORDA last year, but officials declined to disclose the specific reasons.

The Adirondack Daily Enterprise quoted ORDA CEO Mike Pratt as saying the state agency was in the process of revising its credit card policy.

“It hasn’t been updated in many, many years,” Pratt said last May.

ORDA spokesman Jon Lundin said the state agency has since updated its credit card procedures, but declined to discuss details.