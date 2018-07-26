State IG: Ex-ORDA official used state-issued credit card for years for bar tabs

× Expand The former finance director at the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) has been arrested after allegedly using his state-issued credit card to run up alcohol tabs at local bars and restaurants.

LAKE PLACID | The former finance director at the Olympic Regional Development Authority (ORDA) has been arrested after he allegedly used his state-issued credit card to run up alcohol tabs at local bars and restaurants.

Padraig Power, 34, of Lake Placid, was arrested and charged Thursday with third degree grand larceny, a felony, and official misconduct, a misdemeanor.

Power was arraigned in the Village of Lake Placid Court and released pending reappearance on Aug. 16.

Power “routinely and repeatedly” used his state-issued credit card from March 2013 through March 2017 for more than $6,300 in personal purchases, “the majority of which were comprised of alcoholic beverages purchased at restaurants and bars,” according to a statement from the state Inspector General's Office.

The state forbids using government-issued cards for personal benefit, specifically exempting the purchase of alcoholic beverages as a reimbursable expense.

“ORDA also has a policy prohibiting employees from consuming alcoholic beverages during the performance of their official duties,” according to a news release.

Jon Lundin, a spokesman for ORDA, said internal audits revealed some discrepancies.

“ORDA conducted its own internal audits and we found some irregularities and we referred those to the inspector general's office," Lundin told The Sun.

Lundin said ORDA will "work with and cooperate fully with the inspector general's office."

“This former top ORDA official’s wanton disregard of the public trust and even the most basic guidelines were nothing short of unabashed hubris,” said state Inspector General Catherine Leahy Scott in a statement. “For years, this defendant allegedly used taxpayer funds to subsidize exorbitant bar tabs and other improper personal expenses, undermining his own role as an internal control officer and undermining what should have been a commitment to integrity and public service."

She continued: “I will continue using all the resources at my disposal and work closely with my law enforcement partners to pursue anyone who violates the public trust.”

Power left the state agency last year, but officials were tight-lipped as to the specific reasons, reported the Adirondack Daily Enterprise.

The newspaper quoted ORDA CEO Mike Pratt as saying the state agency was trying to revise its credit card policy.

“It hasn’t been updated in many, many years,” Pratt said.

Lundin referred all personnel-related questions to the state inspector general, but confirmed Power is no longer employed by ORDA, which oversees the state's Olympic infrastructure.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office partnered in the investigation.

“This ORDA official’s alleged conduct seemed to derive from a mindset where everybody else’s rules simply did not apply to him,” said Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague in a statement. “ORDA is an important state agency meant to oversee Olympic and winter sporting assets that are critical to Essex County.”

This story has been updated.