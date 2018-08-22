Ex-Syracuse mayor, angling for Cuomo’s job, blasts economic development programs

× Expand Photo provided Former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner is challenging Gov. Andrew Cuomo in an independent bid for governor.

PLATTSBURGH | Once an ally of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, former Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner now wants his job.

Since launching her independent gubernatorial bid in June, Miner has excoriated the state’s approach to economic development, which she said is exploited by campaign contributors, leading to a culture of corruption.

Miner, running under the Service America Movement banner, believes there is a “desperate need” for a third way in the state.

“Both parties are complicit in a culture that has allowed these things to happen and haven’t responded at all,” Miner told The Sun. “Vested interests get rewarded and wide swathes of New Yorkers are getting left behind.”

She blasted marquee programs like the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which are poised to pump $10 million each into Saranac Lake and Plattsburgh, as the “cotton candy of public policy.”

“It is superficiality,” Miner said. “What New Yorkers need is substance, tax relief, and a focus on providing government services. They want meat, potatoes and vegetables — not cotton candy.

“We need to reform the underlying practices that make us uncompetitive.”

DIFFICULT RELATIONSHIP

Miner, a registered Democrat who left office in January due to term limits, wants to build a better relationship between Albany and local governments, which she categorized as “difficult.”

The mayor broke with Cuomo in 2013 over who should foot the bill for the city’s water pipes.

The city sought state funding, but the governor contended the City of Syracuse should pay for the repairs after jump-starting their economy.

Since their public break, Miner has dished out slabs of criticisms from an insider’s perspective, arguing the state’s decision-making process for how infrastructure grants are disseminated is politically-driven, with local officials who criticize the famously-combative governor losing out.

“Say nice things about leadership, about the programs, you can get the funding,” Miner said, recalling a behind-the-scenes anecdote.

Cuomo has often said his administration has driven more resources to upstate than any administration in history, citing $3.5 billion in direct investment to the North Country since 2011, including nearly $500 million through the state’s annual Regional Economic Development Council sweepstakes.

'ILLUSIONARY RIBBON CUTTINGS'

As such, local officials tend to be publicly effusive and loathe to criticize the governor.

Miner stopped short of accusing the governor of buying political loyalty through these initiatives, which include tax breaks and incentives for private business.

But those measures, she said, have not been successful in reigniting upstate communities, and she would end them if elected.

While the New York City metro area economy is humming, employment upstate has grown by only 2.7 percent during Cuomo’s tenure, according to her campaign, compared to 16 percent in New York City and 11 percent nationally.

“They’re just illusionary ribbon cuttings and groundbreakings,” said Miner. “They don’t work. They’re not creating jobs, they’re not stopping the flow of leadership out of New York.”

And the former chair of the state Democratic Party said the programs lend themselves to corruption.

Albany has long been shrouded in scandal: Former legislative leaders in the Assembly and Senate have recently been convicted in corruption trials, as has Joseph Percoco, a former aide to the governor, and Alain Kaloyeros, architect of the “Buffalo Billion” program.

Miner wants to abolish the state Empire State Development, instead steering that money to an infrastructure fund for local governments to boost their crumbling infrastructure.

The candidate also wants the state to take over Medicaid shares from local governments and mandates the savings gets returned to property tax payers.

The plan, she said, would be more effective in reducing property taxes than the governor’s property tax cap.

Miner said finding a balance between environmental protection and growing jobs is the top issue in the Adirondacks.

PETITIONS SUBMITTED

Miner and her running mate, Michael Volpe, formally submitted ballot petitions to the state Board of Elections on Tuesday.

The campaign submitted 40,770 signatures from every congressional district in the state, a requirement for independent candidates.

Cuomo, who is seeking a third term, faces a Democratic primary challenge from Cynthia Nixon, an actor and education activist.

Registered Democrats head to the polls on Sept. 13.

Marc Molinaro, the Dutchess County executive, is the Republican candidate. Howie Hawkins and Larry Sharpe are running as the Green and Libertarian Party candidates, respectively.