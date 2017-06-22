Exchange scholar loves Schroon Lake

× Expand Photo provided Tram Hong Le attended Schroon Lake Central School’s prom in traditional Vietnamese attire, with her date, Levi Williams.

SCHROON LAKE – Vietnamese student Tram Hong Le became an active part of her school community at Schroon Lake Central School.

Her year at Schroon Lake Central was coordinated through the Educatius Group of Boston, which helps international students attend high schools in the United States.

“My stay in Schroon Lake was beyond wonderful,” Tram told The Sun. “I experienced lots of interesting and new things. This year is probably the biggest life-changing decision I’ve ever made.

“I made friends with almost everyone in the school, even on social media, and I am planning on visiting Schroon Lake next year.”

Her most memorable experiences included first-time skiing and playing tennis.

“I had a blast in both activities,” she said. “I was amazed at how quickly I tackled skiing, even though I was coming from a non-snow country. I had great matches and experience during tennis season. The whole team has taught me so much about sportsmanship, dedication, and faith in yourself.”

She played a talking teacup in the enchanted castle in “The Beauty and the Beast,” her first musical.

“I have overcome my fear of standing on the stage,” Tram said. “I was able to sing loud.”

She found herself enjoying American cuisine.

“I was so thrilled at how much I grew,” Tram said. “I became more confident and independent. At first, I thought Americans only eat fast-food, but the cuisine here is just as various and awesome as anywhere else.”

Schroon Lake School Superintendent Stephen Gratto said they were charmed by Tram at the school.

“She’s had a good time,” he said. “She embraced it completely. She was wonderful. I wish every exchange student would be like Tram.”

For the school prom, Tram dressed in traditional Vietnamese attire.

“Her date, Levi Williams, dressed that way as well,” Gratto said. “He (Williams) went online and found some traditional garb. She’s gotten involved so much; she’s appreciated by the other students.

“She was great in the school play. She’s done everything she can possibly do.”

From the day Tram arrived, her English was excellent and her openness only improved her skills, said Educatius Group Program Manager Rebecca Hohlenwerger.

“As an 11th grade student, she immersed herself in every school activity and kept up honor roll grades throughout the year,” Hohlenwerger said. “Tram sung in chorus and performed in every concert. She was a cheerleader during the school’s basketball season and learned to ski on the weekends in winter. Being from Vietnam, and never seeing snow, she became an excellent skier in six weeks and it has become one of her most favorite outdoor activities thus far.”

She joined the school’s archery club and practiced with the team all winter and spring, Hohlenwerger said.

“She was invited by a teacher for winter break to go on a Disney Cruise and had an amazing trip,” she said. “Tram has also visited the Nation’s Capital, parts of Virginia, Niagara Falls and many of the gorgeous mountains and pristine lakes of the Adirondacks.

“As part of the 11th grade class, she has donated many volunteer hours in the community and worked on countless class fundraisers.”

Hohlenwerger said as a result of Tram’s hard work and dedication, she has been accepted at Lyndon Institute in Vermont for her senior year of study.

For the upcoming 2017-18 school year, Educatius is seeking another local family to come on board as a host family for Kim Lee, another student from Vietnam, who will also be a junior.

Kim has four sisters, and loves sports, art, playing the guitar, and working with computers.

“Kim can’t wait to be matched with her Schroon Lake host family for the coming year,” Hohlenwerger said. “Host families are asked to welcome their student into their home and hearts as a member of the family, providing room and board, and daily interaction.”

It is not necessary that a host family have a high-school age child of their own, Hohlenwerger said.

Families receive a small monthly stipend to help offset the costs of hosting a student in their homes.

For more information or to apply as a host, contact Hohlenwerger at 617-849-2636 or rebecca.hohlenwerger@educatius.org, or contact Schroon Lake Central School.