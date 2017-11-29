Exhibition to help local artists in need

PLATTSBURGH | The original work of 12 local artists will be on display and up for sale at the fellowship during the S. Booker Artists Relief Fund show on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 2 to 7 p.m.

Sponsored by the 13 Sundays in the Sun Outdoor Art Club — a plein air art group that meets throughout Clinton and Essex counties during the summer — and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Plattsburgh, the show will raise money for local artist Carol Allen to help her through her journey with cancer and for the family of Gharan Burton in Dominica, whose property sustained hurricane damage this fall.

It will include works by Burton and Allen as well those by ceramist Jackie Sabourin, oil painter Palkovic, watercolorists Suzanne Doin and Crystal Mang, pastel artist Shaun O’Connell and photographers Darlynn Bates and Brady Blake.