Expanded Schroon Library to open Columbus Day weekend

A view from the inside of the new addition to the Schroon Lake Public Library. The new space will include new areas for children and teens, plus a community room. The library portion is part of a $1.1 million expansion that includes a new courtroom. Photo by Christopher South

SCHROON LAKE | The expansion of the Schroon Lake Public Library should hopefully be completed by Columbus Day weekend, said library director Jane Bouchard.

The library expansion, which comes with a $1.1 million price tag, came in conjunction with the construction of a new Schroon Lake Municipal Court on the first floor of the building.

“The town is underwriting the brick and mortar portion — including the electric, finishing and heating. The library has to find the funds to furnish it,” said library board chairman Marion Weaver.

Weaver said the library obtained a $100,000 State Aid for Library Construction grant for Phase I, which is a 75 percent grant, with 25 percent match by the library.

The library has applied for another $150,000 grant for the second phase, which will include furnishing the library. A third phase includes the rehabilitation of the original library.

Weaver said the library trustees donated $10,000 to install a wooden ceiling.

The addition will include the creation of a new children’s and teen area. Bouchard said there will be a dedicated community room more programs, and more up-to-date technology in the new library.

She said there would be a separate computer room where patrons will be able to plug in or use the library’s desktop computers.

“The existing space will be more dedicated to adult services,” she said.

Weaver said there has been talk of expanding the library since 1998.

Bouchard, she said, has done an exceptional job with programs for all ages, working with the school, and running summer reading programs.

The library needed more room, and the town board recognized the need for the court to expand.

She said library and court patrons often had to mingle, and lawyers had no place to speak with clients in private.

As a result of the expansion, the 1,360 square foot library will get an additional 2,500 square feet of space.

The Town of Schroon has fewer than 2,000 year-round residents, yet it is the fourth largest library in the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library system.

The library is a great resource for lending books and electronic media, but it is also helping people connect with the community.

“Yet, the view persists of a library as a large, stationary bookmobile,” she said.

She said Bouchard has obtained grants for a number of drawing and writing classes, including watercolor classes and memoir writing. Once the memoir writing class was finished a core group continued to meet.

A book discussion group and knitting classes are other programs offered at the library.

“We have all kinds of things available to the community,” Weaver said.