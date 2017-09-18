Experience asset in race to unseat Stefanik, says Cobb

× Tedra Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County legislator and economic development consultant, is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District. Photo by Pete DeMola

POTSDAM — A group of college students, most of them from China, sat around a table and chanted in unison, following the lead of their teacher, who was brimming with enthusiasm:

I don’t care about expensive things

Cashmere coats, diamond rings

Don’t mean a thing

All I care about is love

Foreign students enunciating lines from the hit musical “Chicago” probably isn’t unheard of at English as a second language classrooms across the country.

But most teachers probably are not running for Congress.

Meet Tedra Cobb, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Since 2003, Cobb has worked as a strategic planning and organizational consultant.

Cobb served on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators from 2002-2010, representing Canton, Potsdam and Madrid, making her the only candidate in the growing primary field to have held elected office as a legislator. (A primary opponent, Ronald Kim, served as Saratoga's public safety commissioner from 2006-09.)

“I’m running first and foremost because I believe that government should be working for the people,” Cobb said. “And if it’s not, then get out of the way.”

Cobb cited “affordable and portable” healthcare as one of her chief concerns, and the catalyst for her to announce her candidacy in July.

“That was the first domino,” she said.

But healthcare has always been a focus.

Cobb, 49, served as the executive director of the St. Lawrence County Health Initiative, an agency designed to link un- and underinsured residents to health insurance plans, from 1999 to 2003, steering the group from its inception to an organization with eight full-time staff and an annual budget of over $500,000.

It was that experience that prompted her to seek a county legislator seat.

“No one understood the services and needs of the community, and that really prompted me to run,” she said.

Cobb cited her votes for a project labor agreement, the creation of a bipartisan government review committee and the passage of a new countywide ethics policy as highlights of her eight-year tenure.

The Fairport, New York native also led the strategy to overtake the legislature from Republican leadership, resulting in a Democratic majority in 2006.