Experience asset in race to unseat Stefanik, says Cobb

Tedra Cobb, a former St. Lawrence County legislator and economic development consultant, is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.
Photo by Pete DeMola
POTSDAM — A group of college students, most of them from China, sat around a table and chanted in unison, following the lead of their teacher, who was brimming with enthusiasm:
I don’t care about expensive things
Cashmere coats, diamond rings
Don’t mean a thing
All I care about is love
Foreign students enunciating lines from the hit musical “Chicago” probably isn’t unheard of at English as a second language classrooms across the country.
But most teachers probably are not running for Congress.
Meet Tedra Cobb, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District.
Since 2003, Cobb has worked as a strategic planning and organizational consultant.
Cobb served on the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators from 2002-2010, representing Canton, Potsdam and Madrid, making her the only candidate in the growing primary field to have held elected office as a legislator. (A primary opponent, Ronald Kim, served as Saratoga's public safety commissioner from 2006-09.)
“I’m running first and foremost because I believe that government should be working for the people,” Cobb said. “And if it’s not, then get out of the way.”
Cobb cited “affordable and portable” healthcare as one of her chief concerns, and the catalyst for her to announce her candidacy in July.
“That was the first domino,” she said.
But healthcare has always been a focus.
Cobb, 49, served as the executive director of the St. Lawrence County Health Initiative, an agency designed to link un- and underinsured residents to health insurance plans, from 1999 to 2003, steering the group from its inception to an organization with eight full-time staff and an annual budget of over $500,000.
It was that experience that prompted her to seek a county legislator seat.
“No one understood the services and needs of the community, and that really prompted me to run,” she said.
Cobb cited her votes for a project labor agreement, the creation of a bipartisan government review committee and the passage of a new countywide ethics policy as highlights of her eight-year tenure.
The Fairport, New York native also led the strategy to overtake the legislature from Republican leadership, resulting in a Democratic majority in 2006.
It is this leadership experience — including the art of compromise, negotiation and listening — that Cobb believes makes her the most qualified candidate to defeat Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) in the 2018 general election.
“I had to vote my authentic self,” Cobb said, on the project labor agreement. “I had to vote for what I thought was the right thing and live by that vote.”
Cobb criticized Stefanik for her vote to repeal President Obama’s signature healthcare law, and for holding a town hall meeting only after the vote — not before as other federal lawmakers had done.
“Not only was she accountable, but she was the whip,” Cobb said. “She needs her feet held to the fire on that.”
Social media is a valuable tool for engagement, said Cobb. But it must be leveraged with other forms of communication with constituents, including the elderly, many of whom may lack online access.
If elected, Cobb said she will hold a town hall in all 12 of the district’s counties each year.
“That’s 12 town halls. That seems to me completely doable,” Cobb said.
Cobb said the U.S. needs to better prioritize funding for veterans in particular.
“Every single veteran should have health care for life,” she said. “It should be non-negotiable — that’s a principle.”
And for Cobb, that’s what governing is all about — principles and core values, not party politics, including the ideological schism that has emerged in the Democratic Party since Hillary Clinton’s defeat last year by Donald Trump, a Republican.
“I think sometimes the problem with Democrats and with Republicans is that they get stuck with ideology, and I try very hard not to get stuck with ideology,” Cobb said. “It is about being authentic to who we are and how to communicate that. We get into these labels, and then we start to move into ideology and away from values. That’s when we get lost.”
That’s precisely why Congress is gridlocked, Cobb said.
The congressional district went overwhelmingly for Trump last year — the tough-talking New Yorker won all but one county (he lost Clinton County by less than one percentage point) — while Stefanik racked up a divisive 35 point victory over her Democratic opponent.
“I trust that people in this district care about the values that I care about, and if I can communicate those with people, then people will be engaged,” Cobb said.
Lenny Alcivar, a Stefanik campaign spokesman, said: “Our district doesn’t need more partisan, political rhetoric. Republicans, Democrats and Independents know that Elise is not only recognized as one of the most bipartisan members of the U.S House of Representatives, she is ranked among the most bipartisan leaders in Washington.”
Stefanik wrote the largest fix to the ACA last Congress: the repeal of the auto-enrollment mandate, which was signed into law by President Obama, Alcivar said.
The lawmaker last week, noted the spokesman, introduced bipartisan legislation to protect funding for the district's community health centers.
The field for the Democratic nomination is deep, and Cobb must emerge victorious from the pack of the five other candidates who have announced campaigns, including Patrick Nelson (Stillwater, Saratoga County), Emily Martz (Saranac Lake), Ronald Kim (Queensbury, Warren County), Dan Boyajian (Cambridge, Washington County) and Katie Wilson (Keene, Essex County).
Cobb, who is married and has two college-age children, said she looks forward to hitting the road in the expansive district to meet with voters.
She’ll host an event at the American Legion Post 20 Plattsburgh on Saturday, Sept. 23.
Cobb teaches English as a second language as a hobby. She’s pictured here with students at the Potsdam Public Library on July 28.
Photo by Pete DeMola
In the meantime, she’ll continue to focus on consulting work and teaching her group of students in the community room at the Potsdam Public Library.
Mondays are singing classes, a highlight.
One of Cobb’s students this summer was a young man from Jordan.
He taught her a phrase:
Inshallah, which means “God willing.”
“I will win the Democratic primary,” Cobb said. “Inshallah.”