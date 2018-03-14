Experts have eye on algae

× Expand Photo provided State and local officials will develop plans to combat harmful algal blooms at a summit in Ticonderoga on March 20.

TICONDEROGA | Experts briefed state and local officials last week in Syracuse on harmful algal blooms.

Known as known as HABs, the toxic algae bursts threaten upstate lakes and Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants to stamp them out as part of a new state initiative.

The second of four state-organized summits saw a braintrust of state and local officials and national algae experts troubleshoot ways to combat what stakeholders say is a critical issue, threatening drinking water supplies, recreational activities and tourism.

Lake George Waterkeeper Chris Navitsky attended the session at the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry.

He will also deliver comments at the North Country event, which is scheduled for Tuesday, March 20 at the Best Western in Ticonderoga.

The evening session will be open to the public from 6 to 8 p.m.

“People don’t agree a lot on Lake George, but one thing they agree on is increased algae growth,” Navitsky told The Sun.

Thirty years ago, it’d be unthinkable for a swimmer to emerge from the lake coverage in slime.

Now it’s more likely than you think.

The governor proposed $65 million in the state budget to combat HABs.

Twelve lakes statewide have been targeted, including Lake Champlain.

Any waterbody in the state with HABs is eligible for funding.

So far, Lake George is in the clear, and the state Department of Environmental Conservation has not confirmed the presence of the algae, which is often likened to clumps of pea soup, in the waterbody.

“But from our monitoring, we’ve seen concern with benthic algae, and that can be just as dangerous as HABs,” Navitsky said.

The FUND for Lake George hailed the Syracuse event for the range of stakeholders and hoped for similar results at the Ticonderoga session.

“We are very proud to be part of that and bringing information to the Ticonderoga event as well,” Navitsky said.

A chief goal for the nonprofit is to developed relationships with national algae minds, and ensuring DEC is aware that Lake George may be closer to the tipping point than people realize.

“Clearly algae is telling us something,” Navitsky said. “It’s the canary in the coal mine.”