Experts meet on algae issue

Blue-green algal blooms in Lake Champlain and other lakes in the state are the subject of recent summits to try to find mitigation tools.

TICONDEROGA | The recent North Country Algal Blooms Summit in Ticonderoga was part of a $65 million initiative to understand and prevent the growth of summer algae blooms.

Many North Country beaches are closed to swimming each summer as toxic blue-green algae blooms are reported.

The cyanobacteria is poisonous to pets and harmful to humans and fish.

Scott Kishbaugh of the state Department of Environmental Conservation said people shouldn’t expect immediate action to fight algae blooms.

“Many of these mitigation actions take a long time to be fully implemented,” Kishbaugh said. “There’s a need for gathering information to help evaluate mitigation strategies.”

He said use of phosphorus-neutralizing chemicals like alum is part of the state’s evaluations to find mitigation tools, but DEC will probably look at other means.

DEC Region 5 Director Robert Stegemann said the end result of the summits will be to aid creation of a mitigation action plan.

“That will be out in a few weeks for public comment,” he said. “This issue of working together and talking to one another is the way we’re going to get there.”

The increasing frequency and duration of harmful algal blooms threaten drinking water quality and the recreational use of lakes essential to upstate tourism, said Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

“Protecting New York’s water quality is a top priority and it is critical that we address the growing threat of harmful algal blooms,” Cuomo said. “By bringing together experts from across the country, we can develop new and innovative strategies to safeguard our water and ensure these beautiful natural resources are safe and clean for future generations.”

Cuomo said the summits, like the one at the Ticonderoga Best Western Inn and Suites, support the state’s comprehensive effort to protect vulnerable lakes and water bodies in upstate New York from harmful algal blooms, or HABs.

Discussions at the North Country Summit will guide the development of action plans to maintain the health of Lake George and Lake Champlain.

The water bodies are vital lakes that support recreation and provide drinking water. Lessons from these lakes will be applied to other water bodies characterized by shoreline residential development, the prevalence of on-site septic systems, heavy recreational use, upland forested land and agricultural use, and other nutrient inputs.