Extras wanted for Schroon Lake film

SCHROON LAKE – The short film “Zero Issue” will shoot in Schroon Lake this weekend and the film's producers are looking for extras.

The independent film wants extras and performers for Saturday, Nov. 18 and Sunday, Nov. 19.

“We're looking for featured extras and performers to come out and be in our gala scene and our festival scenes,” producer Zach Bubolo said.

Interested parties can either register at getfeedback.com/r/Bt7RTpLw or email newyorkpicturecompany@gmail.com for more information.

Once they register they'll be on the filmmakers’ list and an assistant director or producer will reach out to them with more details.