Eye on business: ETS launches new website, expands into Burlington

× Expand Plattsburgh-based career hub ETS is on the move. The business has introduced a new website and opened a branch location in Burlington, Vermont.

The upgrade by homegrown career hub ETS comes after months of research into the North Country job market.

Unemployment is down, and retention has become a major focus for companies across the Champlain Valley.

The career hub is now using data and analytics to help local employers find solutions to retention problems.

Companies must become increasingly entrepreneurial to compete both regionally and nationally, said ETS Staffing Services Director Jesse Krell.

ETS has found companies are increasingly turning to them with more than one employment-related issue, and have tweaked their services as result.

“It’s important for companies to constantly engage and tap into talent they can’t find on their own,” Krell said.

The upgraded website allows for more streamlined communication between jobseekers and employers, “providing a personal touch while also automating things that can be involved to make experience better for everyone involved,” Krell explained.

A series of new features — including a chatbot service and behavioral assessment functions — is evidence of the company’s “high-tech, high touch” approach, he said.

The career hub also provides detailed analytics for both employees and job-seekers.

Last year, the agency interviewed 4,438 candidates, placing 3,066 of them into positions.

Out of those candidates, about 70 percent were currently employed.

“We want to make it really easy for anyone in the community to find opportunities and have a conversation with someone in recruitment to take a deeper dive,” Krell said.

ETS also offers consulting services for businesses, including help with branding efforts.

Plattsburgh is home to an emerging transportation cluster. But large-scale manufacturers oftentimes lack the brand awareness of their more recognizable retail counterparts, for instance, a measure that may hamper recruitment efforts.

The upgrades are paired with an expansion into Burlington market, where ETS recently opened a branch location.

“In the last two years, we’ve tripled in size as a company,” Krell said. “We’re excited to keep growing that effort.”