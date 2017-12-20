Eye on the Arts

The Adirondack Artists Guild in Saranac Lake will display an exhibit by Peru-based artist Lynn Manning in the month of January. An opening reception for the show, an exploration of the Adriondack landscape through a series of thoughtful, visceral paintings, is slated for Jan. 5. To learn more, call 518-891-2615 or visit adirondackartistsguild.com.

Burlington, Vermont-based blues troupe Nina’s Brew is slated to perform at Olive Ridley’s in Plattsburgh on Dec. 23. This showcase, also featuring local Taylor LaValley, Will Pellerin, and more special guests, will begin at 9 p.m. Chris Shacklett, of Lucid, is set to make an appearance on drums alongside Nina’s Brew, along with Gang of Thieves’ Tobin Salas on bass. To learn more about the show, visit Nina’s Brew on Facebook at facebook.com/ninasbrew.

Local favorites Raisinhead will return to the Whiteface Club and Resort in Lake Placid on Dec. 30 with a performance at the resort’s annual SkiFest. Tickets are $10 per person. The band’s set begins at 9 p.m. To learn more, visit facebook.com/whitefaceclubresort.

Next month the Courthouse Gallery in Lake George is opening a dual exhibit featuring the works of Regis Brodie and Leslie Yolen. Brodie will have on display a series of ceramics, while Yolen will spotlight her unique encaustic painting style in an exhibit titled “Treescapes.” An opening reception is set for Jan. 13 from 4-6 p.m. The exhibition will be on display through Feb. 15. For more information, visit lakegeorgearts.org or call 518-668-2616.

Solo guitarist Pat Duffy is slated to perform Dec. 26 at Delta Blue in Lake Placid. Duffy, an Ogdensburg native known for his unique Americana style, will take the stage at 8 p.m. For more information, visit facebook.com/deltabluelp.

Southern rock band Rustic Spirit will return to the Wild Horse Saloon in Lake George on Dec. 23. Rustic Spirit is known for their mix of cover material, performing songs from the likes of Garth Brooks and Hank Williams Jr. to Lynyrd Skynrd and the Rolling Stones. Doors open at 7 p.m.

× Expand Photo provided, via Facebook The Stony Creek Band is set to perform Dec. 23 at the Lake George Beach Club.

Local rock troupe the Stony Creek Band are slated to perform at the Lake George Beach Club on Dec. 23. Brandon LaRocca will open with an acoustic set at 5 p.m. At 9 p.m. following the Stony Creek Band, The Switch — a blues fusion band from Bolton Landing — will take the stage. For more information, visit lakegeorgebeachclub.com.