Failure to receive grant reignites CCE concerns

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Several county and town projects were not funded in the most recent round of Regional Economic Development Council grants, most noticeably the Cornell Cooperative Extension Building in Westport, which is in need of over $800,000 in repairs and safety upgrades.

WESTPORT — While several towns in Essex County received an early present from the state’s economic Santa Claus, others found a lump of coal in their stockings.

In Westport, the hit was particularly harsh.

The town failed to receive state grant funding for a $20,000-plus dredging project at the town beach, as well as a near $11,000 tree removal project at the adjacent park.

But the county also missed out on funding for the much-needed Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) building project, which totals over $800,000 to complete.

The county had asked for $286,354 in state Regional Economic Development Council funding for safety issues at the CCE building, with a match of $93,624. They had also asked for $377,691 for a bell tower and rehabilitation project at the building, with a match of $125,879.

“It’s very concerning the Cornell Cooperative Extension project did not receive funding,” Westport Supervisor Michael “Ike” Tyler said. “We need to rectify this situation on a building where the county has continually kicked the can down to the next board for 30 years now.”

“We’re going to have to take a step back now and look for another strategy,” said Essex County Vice Chairman Shaun Gillilland, who also sits on the Fairgrounds Committee. “We have employees of agencies in that building and it is simply an unsafe place to work as of now, and we have to address that.”

One of the biggest concerns at the CCE building is wiring, he said.

“The safety of the electrical system is a huge concern,” he said, adding there is no evidence to tell the county if there will be concerns this coming August in regard to the annual Essex County Fair.

“It’s possible there will be, but we have no plans right now,” he said. “There may be work going on at that time in the building and then we would have to look at relocating come of the fair functions at that time.”

Along with the fair office, the CCE building hosts a display area and refreshment stand which is run yearly by the 4-H groups throughout Essex County.