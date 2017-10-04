Fall Festival returns to Westport

WESTPORT | The taste and sound of fall will be in the air this Saturday as the Westport Fall Festival will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Heritage House.

Offering a variety of vendors and attractions, the festival will feature local artists, crafters and more.

The Pitch Benders will offer music throughout the day, while farm-to-table food will be offered from DaCy Meadow Farm. The Ledge Hill Brewing Company will be offering a beer and wine selection, while there will also be games, face painting, crafts, bobbing for apples and other family activities.

Throughout the town, residents are being asked to set up their yard sales for the day.

For more information, contact Emma Gibbs at emzdoodle@gmail.com. For vendor information, contact Medara Sherman at medara.sherman@yahoo.com.