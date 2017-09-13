Fall is all about the pumpkins, hayrides, Halloween

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The pumpkins in the patch at It’s About Thyme Farm are changing from green to orange and will be ready for picking for the Halloween season.

OLMSTEDVILLE | Every autumn as the weather begins to change, the activities at the It’s About Thyme Farm change from selling flowers, herbs and glass art to picking pumpkins, hayrides and preparing for Halloween.

Diana Colletti said she and her husband, Steve, have been operating the farm for about nine years, growing annuals, perennials, bushes and vegetables with the plants changing from May to August. There is also a glass-blowing studio at the front of the property.

However, by the time Labor Day come around, the farms has already been transitioning to pumpkin season.

The farm will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 15 through Halloween. The farm includes a pumpkin patch with more than one variety of pumpkin.

“We start seeding the pumpkins in our greenhouse, and we really have a nice variety,” Colletti said.

Growing pumpkins takes a lot more work than people realize.

“It’s not just turning over the left over pumpkins and having them come up the next year,” she said.

Colletti said on Saturdays and Sundays the farm offers free hayrides along a creepy trail and free cider and donuts. The hayride course is half creepy trail and half beautiful scenery, so those who don’t want the scary have something else to look at.

There is also an apple orchard with honey-crisp, royal and Empire apples to name a few varieties. Colletti said there will be more varieties next year.

× Expand Photo by Christopher South The Halloween shop at It’s About Thyme farm has a variety of Halloween costumes, pumpkin carving kits and other Halloween accessories for sale.

There is also a Halloween store scarecrows, Jack-O-Lantern carving kits, costumes and other Halloween accessories.

“I love Halloween,” Colletti said, adding that she likes the “scary stuff.”

She said there is also a non-scary section of friendly-looking scarecrows for the kids. She also has round bales of hay delivered, and she spray-paints the ends with a face — often a pumpkin, or perhaps a Minion cartoon character, but always a teddy bear.

Pumpkin picking, however, always remains an important part of the Halloween experience and not just for the kids.

“Dads are always looking for the biggest pumpkin,” Colletti said.

She said not everyone wants the biggest pumpkin they can find because they can get very heavy and hard to lift.

The It’s About Thyme Farm is located at 32 Smith Road in Olmsteadville. Call (518) 251-3207 or visit itsaboutthymefarm.com.