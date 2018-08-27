Famed expert to speak at autism conference

× Expand Photo via YouTube Dr. Temple Grandin

PLATTSBURGH | Autism Alliance of Northeastern New York, Inc. will be offering a conference this fall headlining Dr. Temple Grandin who serves as an inspiration and role model to hundreds of thousands of families and persons with autism.

The conference will be held Wednesday, Oct. 24 at the Rainbow Banquet Hall, 47 Wood Falls Rd., Altona.

The cost is $25 per person and includes cost of meal and drinks.

Registration will begin at 8 a.m. It is recommended that visitors arrive early to allow time for parking and registration. Coffee and tea will be available at no charge.

Grandin will speak from 9 a.m. to noon. A buffet lunch will follow from noon to 1 p.m. Grandin will host a Q&A from 1-2 p.m. then hold a book signing from 2-3 p.m. Grandin’s books will be available for purchase throughout the event. Register online by visiting aaneny.org.

Grandin offers no-nonsense ideas on how others dealing with autism can meet obstacles and improve the quality of their lives. Backed by her personal experience and evidence-based research, she will offer useful dos and don’ts and share her insights on a wide variety of topics including:

Creating a learning environment to accommodate those who think differently.

Distinguishing between voluntary behaviors and involuntary behaviors.

Introducing ways of intervention for those newly diagnosed.

Reviewing methods to assist the older child and adult form social relationships.

Grandin will appear at a second event and will discuss farm animal behavior and livestock handling at Beekmantown Central School in West Chazy on Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

This presentation will be free of charge and people will be seated on a first-come, first served basis.

This event is presented by The William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute, Cornell Cooperative Extension Clinton County, Beekmantown Central School District and Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System.