Family-friendly events for Winter Carnival’s 3rd weekend

× Enjoying an encounter with an alpaca during Lake George Winter Carnival are Queensbury children Ava Lloyd, 4, and her brother Dante, 7. A wide variety of family-oriented activities are offered at this year’s edition of the Winter Carnival, which has attracted people to Lake George for many decades. Photo by Thom Randall

LAKE GEORGE — With Mother Nature continuing to be stubborn about providing a traditional thick layer of lake ice, the volunteer organizers of Lake George Winter Carnival have compensated this week by providing several more shore-bound activities for people attending the upcoming third weekend of the popular festival.

The motorcycle and ATV ice racing events have been canceled for this weekend, but taking its place are fireworks displays at about 6 p.m. on both Saturday Feb. 18 and Sunday Feb. 19; a repeat of last weekend’s snowmobile and ATV scavenger hunt on Sunday; and several other family-oriented offerings.

This third weekend of the 2017 Winter Carnival will feature the debut of snow painting on Shepard Park Beach, as well as a snowman-building contest — a first-ever in recent local history, with features like hats, eyes, noses and other sculpting elements provided.

Also new is “snow tie-dyeing” of tee shirts, in which people can take home their impressionistic, colorful creation as a winter carnival memento for a nominal $5 fee to cover materials.

These activities, suitable for attendees of any age, are to be held on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

These Carnival offerings for both Saturday and Sunday join the entertaining Dogs Got Talent contest at 2 p.m., ice diving demonstrations, and the 3 p.m. daily polar plunge — in which people of all ages dash in and out of the frigid Lake George waters, while spectators watch them grimace.

On both days, pony rides will be offered in Shepard Park from noon to 3 p.m. and horse-drawn carriage rides will be available at the Beach Road parking lot. Also available will be helicopter rides, taking off from the Fort William Henry Resort.

Socializing is also a highlight of the Carnival on both Saturdays and Sundays, with the friendly competition of the human foosball tournaments starting at 11 a.m. in the Boardwalk parking lot — and the stimulating conversation that accompanies s’more-making around a fire on Shepard Park beach at 4 p.m. daily, complete with live music.

In addition Saturday’s lineup features zumba with Lisa Camp from noon to 1 p.m. at King Neptune’s Lounge; and open mic entertainment from noon to 2 p.m. in the Shepard Park amphitheater, conducted by deejay Chaz Giknis. To sign up, call Giknis at (518) 307-6107.

Also offered on Saturday is a hot chocolate bar at the beach from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays, with commemorative mugs filled with cocoa for a fee of $5. This is hosted by the Lake George Courtyard Marriott.

Featured on Sunday is a complimentary “make your own sundae” session at Shepard Park Beach beginning at 11:30 a.m. until the ice cream is gone, courtesy of Stewart’s Shops.

Both days, indoor children’s activities are conducted from noon to 3 p.m. in both King Neputune’s Pub and the new Marriott Courtyard hotel across Canada St.

“People of all ages from across the tri-county area and all over the Northeast are invited to enjoy the new activities that we’re featuring at the Winter Carnival,” event co-chairman Nancy Nichols said Tuesday.