Family ice skating, bowling programs open

PLATTSBURGH | Family ice skating and bowling programs sponsored by the Town of Plattsburgh Parks and Recreation Department will run through the winter. Free family ice skating is available at the A-C North Arena on Sharron Avenue on Dec. 27 and Dec. 29 from 11 a.m. to noon each day. Skate rentals will be available for $2 a pair. Bowling is open at North Bowl Lanes on Sundays at 9 a.m., Jan. 7 through Feb. 25. Children can bowl three games and receive the shoes for no charge. Participants should register with the bowling coordinator at the alley. For more information, call the town Recreation Department at 518-562-6860 or visit townofplattsburghrecreation.com.