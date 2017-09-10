Family literacy program underway

× Expand Photo provided Crown Point Central School students have a new Family Literacy Program thanks to International Paper. Students in Elizabeth Ross’ second-grade classroom are holding their reading materials for the course.

CROWN POINT | Crown Point Central School received a grant from the International Paper Foundation to help support a new Family Literacy Program at the school, and they’re putting it to use.

“With the funds we were able to provide our families with reading books and literacy materials; our target dates were school breaks and summer vacation,” Teacher Ursula Thompson said. “Each time I handed our students their reading bags, I was greeted with wonderful smiles and excitement.”

The families were given the opportunity to utilize the reading materials over the summer, she said.

“We used the funds to purchase a book about Harriet Tubman for every student in Mrs. (Elizabeth) Ross’ second-grade class,” Thompson said. “The class had been studying about the Civil War and the kids were very engaged while learning about Harriet Tubman and her courageous journey on the Underground Railroad. (U.S.) Treasury Secretary Jack Lew announced that Harriet could one day replace Andrew Jackson on our $20 bill.”

She said they let participants create a $20 bill featuring Tubman.

“As a family project, we asked that together parents and their children read the book ‘Who Was Harriet Tubman?’ and then design what they thought the bill should look like,” Thompson said. “The kids returned their bill and shared their creations with their classmates.”