Family musical ‘Hello, Dolly!’ marches in

KEESEVILLE | A hit Broadway musical lands in the North Country this weekend.

Artistry Community Theatre (ACT) will bring the Tony Award-winning “Hello Dolly!” musical, with a full orchestra, to the AuSable Valley Middle-High School Auditorium on July 19, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and July 22 at 5 p.m.

The production follows the romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher-Levi, turn-of- the-century matchmaker and “woman who arranges things.”

The show’s memorable songs include “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Ribbons Down My Back,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” “Hello, Dolly!,” “Elegance,” and “It Only Takes a Moment.”

“We’re gonna raise the roof! We’re gonna carry on!” said director Derrick A. Hopkins. “‘Hello, Dolly!’ is the must see show of the year! We have it all: amazing talent, a professional orchestra, a huge ensemble.”

“The ACT Board wanted to make a statement with our first big musical production and this show is going to be sensational. The story is light, fun, and with one of the best scores in American musical theatre. This makes for the perfect evening out for all. All the pieces are in place for a dynamic musical debut for our company.”

“The best part about a show like ‘Hello Dolly!’ is that everyone knows it, it is such a classic that many have grown up listening too and have such a positive memory of,” said technical director Michael Rafferty.

“The production has such a powerhouse team of cast, directors, and designers behind it, and I think that audiences are going to be amazed by all the handwork and talent that this group has put into this show.”

“Hello Dolly!” was first produced on Broadway in 1964, winning a record-tying 10 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, a record held for 37 years.

Tickets are $15 for general admission.

To reserve a ticket, patrons can call 518-802-0400 or email info@artistrytheatre.org. Learn more at artistrytheatre.org.