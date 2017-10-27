Fan treated to Red Sox game

× Expand Photo provided Becki Wykes (right) and her sister, Lori Fuller, saw the Red Sox go against the Houston Astros in Boston.

TICONDEROGA | Seeing the last Red Sox game of the season was a thrilling experience for Becki Wykes.

The Moriah native is a big Red Sox fan, and although she has pancreatic cancer, she didn’t let that stop her from heading to Boston’s Fenway Park for the game.

Becki’s sister, Lori Fuller, said their friend, Wendy Shaw, a cancer survivor herself, and member of the Friends Comforting Friends group that helps cancer patients, wrote a letter to the Red Sox front office asking if the team could host Becki at the game.

After getting the letter, Carrie Campbell of Red Sox Nation called and told Becki she and her family would be in State Street Pavilion Club seats for the game and the sox would put them up in a luxury hotel.

The State Street Pavilion Club provides a spectacular view of the playing field from Fenway Park’s upper club level behind home plate.

“We arrived and they treated us incredibly well,” Fuller said. “They took our photo; we had a message on the big board at the stadium. My daughter, Sarah, came from Virginia to be with us.”

Campbell is vice president of sales and service for the Red Sox.

“She (Campbell) took care of us,” Fuller said. “I can’t thank them enough.”

The Sox lost, 4 to 5, against the Houston Astros, in an exciting season ender.

Becki was in an automobile accident on the Adirondack Northway in 1989 that left her a paraplegic, and in 2016 she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

“She complained of stomach pain, and at first her doctors thought it was more pain associated with her condition,” Fuller said. “She’s had 100 surgeries in the years since the accident. She’s been in and out of the hospital. When they did an MRI they found the cancer.”

Becki went through chemotherapy, but recently decided to stop the treatments.

She’d been living with her parents since the crash, but is now at Heritage Commons nursing center in Ticonderoga.

“She’s upbeat; she’s totally with it,” Fuller said. “Becki will be 53 on Nov. 27. She’s had a long struggle.”

Becki totally enjoyed the Red Sox visit, she said.