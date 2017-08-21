Farm 2 Fork fest returns Sept. 2

SARANAC LAKE | The 2017 Farm 2 Fork Festival will be held at Riverside Park on Saturday, Sept. 2.

This year’s theme is “Adirondack Cookout.” The menu includes grilled Mace Chasm sausage, vegetable lasagna, Dak & Dill pickles, salsa, coleslaw, garlic and herb roasted potatoes and apple crisp.

“Our menu reflects the diversity of products available from local farmers and showcases how easy it is for consumers to turn those products into home cooked meals,” said Hannah Gibbons-Arthur, of the festival’s organizing committee. “We’ve got live music, great food, funs and games—what more do you need?”

The inaugural Heirloom Award will be handed out at the festival, honoring a local person that goes above and beyond to support local farmers and local food. The first recipient will be Farm 2 Fork Festival Founder Gail Brill of Saranac Lake.

The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in conjunction with the regular Saturday farmers market. It’s organized by a local committee of volunteers, with help from Adirondack Farm to School.

As part of the day’s festivities, Maribyrd will perform. Play ADK will be onsite, too, with founder Rob Carr offering up play-based interpretive activities for children.

For festival updates, visit farm2forkfestival.com or contact Hannah Gibbons-Arthur at hmgibbon@gmail.com.