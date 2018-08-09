Farm-to-school, local producers highlighted

× 1 of 3 Expand Adirondack Farm-to-School coordinator Zohar Gitlis was ready with information and details about the growing number of areas schools who are purchasing local farm products and working with small farm teaching materials. Photo by Kim Dedam × 2 of 3 Expand From left, Chris Shaw, a storyteller now a culinary arts student from Lake George and Jay Larkin, from Schenectady Community College, discuss fresh food initiatives in schools with Newcomb School Chef Dave Hughes and Newcomb Supervisor Robin DeLoria, far right. Photo by Kim Dedam × 3 of 3 Expand Keene Supervisor Joe Pete Wilson Jr. and Schroon Supervisor Michael Marnell stop and visit Beebe’s Farm stand during Ag Day at the Essex County courtyard last week. Photo by Kim Dedam Prev Next

ELIZABETHTOWN | Farm goods and local agricultural businesses set up stalls on the Essex County courtyard last week for annual Agriculture Day outreach.

Cornell Cooperative Extension Agriculture Resource Educator Dr. Carly Summers invited town supervisors to meet some local producers, who she said represent the diversity and strength of the local farming in Essex County.

Three area farms now deliver to the county buildings weekly, and fresh products are brought to the University of Vermont, Elizabethtown Community Hospital as part of the farm-share program.

Hub on the Hill in Essex, Summers said, is now working with 66 local farmers and producers to process and supply locally grown and prepared fresh food.

Summers encouraged town supervisors to meet with Adirondack farm-to-school organizers in the tent on the lawn. Adirondack farm-to-school coordinators are working now with 15 schools with purchasing contracts in seven school districts.

Under the red-striped tent, coordinator Zohar Gitlis, from Saranac Lake, said schools with contracts also include Clinton County area districts at Peru Central and Plattsburgh Central and Tupper Lake in Franklin County.

Other participating districts include Elizabethtown-Lewis, Westport, Saranac Central, CVES-Mineville, Willsboro, Schroon Lake, Ticonderoga, Wells, Long Lake, Indian Lake and Old Forge, while many other school lunch coordinators have contacted Gitlis for garden and curriculum support.

School interaction with local farmers is a growing part of local business, Gitlis said.

“The Adirondack schools are leading the way to changes in purchasing habits at school cafeterias,” Gitlis said, pointing to an Agriculture Day table nearby, where Newcomb Central School Chef David Hughes was answering questions.

MEET CHEF DAVE

He displayed photos of his school menu, showing some Newcomb kids’ favorites: quesadillas and the salad bar, brimming with choices and veggies of all colors.

Hughes, called “Chef Dave” by school students, was candid about changes in their menu, food quality and how kids have responded to the farm fresh produce they get from farmers in the Champlain Valley.

The food gets delivered weekly, he said, even on snowy, stormy days with slick or icy roadways.

“It hasn’t been a problem,” Hughes said. “We’re pretty tough in Newcomb.”

The local delivery trucks from Hub on the Hill are not traveling in from cities much further away, which keeps food fresh and travel prices low.

Newcomb added its farm-to-school program last year.

“We provide scratch cooking,” Hughes said of the culinary process at Newcomb.

Gone are the boxes of pre-cooked, flash-frozen items and artificial colors.

“We’re a restaurant now,” Hughes said. “I deal with ingredients and fresh food that goes to and from the salad bar. I do everything in my power to keep stuff out of the garbage.”

As to the allegedly high cost of locally sourced food, Hughes said that is a myth.

“My food cost last year was the same as the previous year, but my revenue (school lunch purchases) went up, reimbursement has gone up, and waste was way down.”

With less food in the garbage, he said, Newcomb taxpayers aren’t throwing out their school lunch money.

“I know less food went into the garbage and more food went into the kids. This is the new normal,” Hughes said.

Newcomb Supervisor Robin DeLoria stopped to chat with Chef Dave and cohorts from Schenectady Community College, who are developing a program for school chefs.

Asked if he had been to Newcomb Central to try the lunch menu, DeLoria said he had once, for breakfast.

Farm-to-school has received sustained support from Albany.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo increased the state’s investment in farm-to-school funding this year, with reimbursements up from 6 cents per lunch to 25 cents, Summers said.

The program not only delivers fresh food to school children, it also adds market support for local small farmers.

According to the USDA Farm-to-School Census, 298 school districts — a whopping 43 percent of New York school districts — with 1,333 schools and 759,024 students participating in farm-to-school initiatives.

For more info, visit adkfarmtoschool.com.