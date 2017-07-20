Farmers Market bursts on scene with big opening

× Expand Photo provided Henry Drinkwine of Drinkwine Produce works during the Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market.

TICONDEROGA – The Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market has its grand opening this weekend with events and live music.

“Our grand opening celebration is scheduled for (Saturday) July 22,” said Market Manager Carol Wood Ramundo. “Lance Clark, Mike Donahue and Jessica Paradis, performing a mix of folk, bluegrass, country, pop and rock music, are sure to offer much merriment throughout the morning. You will not want to miss them.

“The Kid’s Zone will highlight a photo stand-in, a cut-out of a farm tractor for the kids to stand behind and imagine they are driving a big tractor through the fields, captured in a photo.”

On Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wicker Wood (1114 Wicker St.) near the Walmart Supercenter entrance, the prospect of finding fresh local fruits and vegetables, meats, eggs, honey, maple syrup and then some is excellent, said Ramundo.

Farmers and vendors are proud to present their bounty, a plethora of products that change as the growing season evolves, she said. They will continue to grow, harvest and sell at the market through mid-October. On July 29, the market moves downtown to participate in Ticonderoga’s annual StreetFest.

“There’s no better place to strengthen your local economy than to shop and eat locally,” Ramundo said. “Shopping at the Farmers Market you are supporting agriculture, commerce and community. You are also supporting yourself and your family with fresh healthy local products.”

The Farmers Market is embarking upon its 4th year revival and has many entities to thank for its continued growth, said Market Adviser June Curtis.

“Firstly, the farmers and vendors are paramount to the success of the market, proudly sponsored by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce,” she said.

The market has support from the Town of Ticonderoga, International Paper Company, Stewarts’ Shops, Clinton County Health Department/Creating Healthy Schools and Communities, Geraw’s OK Septic Service, and Carol and Rick Ramundo.

“Our market thrives surrounded by these advocates who have a deep sense of community and for whom we have much gratitude,” Curtis said.

The market manager, Ramundo, has offered to open the Kids Zone and lead a craft project every week this season, said Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Matthew Courtright.

This year they’ve produced a rack card exclusive to the Farmers Market which carries the full schedule of activities, he said.

“We plan to distribute it this week and hope to see many families with children partake of the many fun events as well as a recipe of the week.” He said.

Farmers, vendors, businesses, local artists and organizations interested in participating in the market should contact the chamber at 518-585-6619 or via email at chamberinfo@ticonderogany.com.