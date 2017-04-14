Farmers Market ready for season

× Expand Photo provided From left are Ann Lamb of Willow Wood Farm, Matthew Courtright of the Ticonderoga chamber, June Curtis, Farmers Market adviser, and Carol Wood Ramundo, Farmers Market manager, meeting at the chamber to go over the plan for this year’s Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market.

TICONDEROGA – New vendors and sponsors are being sought for the Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market this season.

This will be the first year that foods at the market are eligible for purchase with Farmers Market Nutrition Program funds.

The Farmers Market invites farmers and vendors to join up on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.from July 8 to Oct. 14 at 1114 Wicker St., near the Walmart SuperCenter entrance and across from Christopher Chevrolet Buick.

“If you produce a quality food product that is locally grown, farm-raised or handmade, featuring local materials, you may be interested in participating in the Farmers’ Market,” said market adviser June Curtis. “Farmers are required to grow 50 percent of the fruits and vegetables they offer. All products must be local, produced within a 100 mile radius of Ticonderoga, including Vermont.”

She said the market welcomes vendors and artisans who offer original goods that complement farmers’ products.

“If you are hesitant to commit to the full season, a flexible schedule is readily offered to encourage participation,” she said.

An application has been submitted to and authorization received from the State Department of Agriculture and Markets for Farmers Market Nutrition Program, which provides checks to women, infants and children through the Women, Infants and Children Program and to seniors in the Commodity Supplemental Food Program for the purchase of locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables.

“Consumers’ safety is always our highest priority, especially with the driveway running through the middle of the site,” said Market Manager Carol Wood Ramundo. “In 2016, we installed a formal barrier system, providing a clear delineation between the vending area and the busy roadway. What an awesome improvement.”

The market also has activities for children.

“We found a permanent home for the Kids’ Zone activities, distanced from the traffic, in a nice open sunny area,” she said.“Also, new signage made it easier for shoppers to find the market and locate parking. These enhancements position us well for another great season ahead.”

Plans are underway to introduce some new concepts for entertainment and kids’ activities this year. Grants have been submitted and fundraising has begun for the 2017 season. The Town of Ticonderoga has again committed to support the market.

“We thank the Stewarts’ Shops Holiday Match program for providing supplies for kids’ activities throughout the summer,” said Curtis. “Nature Sculptures, Sun Catchers and Painted Pumpkins will be among several exciting projects planned in the Kids’ Zone. Another pending grant will support musical performances.”

The Farmers Market is sponsored by the Ticonderoga Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It pleases me to see the market thrive,” said chamber Executive Director Matt Courtright. “When businesses, towns, organizations and individuals come together to support one another, their strength is powerful and this strength builds incrementally over time.”

He said the market would not be possible without strong community support.

“The Farmers Market is one such initiative that proves to us that our work is meaningful and makes a difference,” he said. “The market not only impacts the local economy but creates a community gathering location for residents and visitors.”

Current sponsors and supporters included the Town of Ticonderoga, International Paper Company, Geraw’s Ok Sanitary, Stewarts’ Shops, Essex County Arts Council, Creating Healthy Schools and Communities Program for Clinton and Essex County, Nadeau’s Farm and Garden Market, Cultural Arts Initiative, Carol and Rick Ramundo and Christopher Chevrolet Buick.

To become a sponsor for the 2017 Ticonderoga Area Farmers Market, contact Curtis at 585-6619.