Farmers market returns to Indian Lake

The Indian Lake Community Farmer's Market will feature a variety of local produce, crafts and activities every Saturday through September.

INDIAN LAKE | The Indian Lake Community Farmers Market (ILCFM) will be open every Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., through Sept. 22 at the Indian Lake Central School lawn on Route 28.

Organizers aim to provide fresh, healthy and affordable food to residents and visitors; provide a venue for local farmers and vendors to sell their products and to assist the Town of Indian Lake in revitalizing Main Street.

Weekly activities will include music, entertainment, health and safety education, community organizations and local businesses, demonstrations and artisans/crafters.

VENDORS INCLUDE:

Hope Valley Farm - Vegetables, herbs, garlic scapes, pesto, annual and perennial plants.

Blackberry Hill Farm and Sanctuary - Organically grown vegetables and herbs, organically raised chickens, turkeys and eggs and non-GMO heritage breed pork.

H’arts for Home - Organic whole grain breads, cookies, gluten free baked goods, fruit jams, energy bars, muffins, roasted and seasoned mixed nuts, snack and drink mixes, dehydrated dog treats and hand crafted items.

Dawn’s Delights, Home Baked Goods - Pies, cakes, cookies, brownies, crumb cakes, loaf breads, cheesecakes, fresh salsa and authentic Italian pasta sauce.

Homemade Quilts and Crafts - Jams, jellies, candy, maple syrup products and quilts.

Norm Gerber - Over 17,000 “Made in the Adirondacks” hand tied fly fishing accessories: dry and wet flies, caddies, stone flies, bead head nymphs, woolly buggers and streamers.

B. Dazzled - Beaded jewelry designs.

Made in the Adirondacks Arts and Crafts- Quilts, pillows, pot holders, towels and throws.

Greg Prine - Birch Bark frames, small tables, plant stands and book shelves.

Kurr Flowers - Locally grown flowers.

Howard Hanna Real Estate - Local real estate listings and information.

Reflexology - Personal applications to promote relaxation and reduce stress.

For more information about the event, volunteering to serve on the Indian Lake Farmers Market Steering Committee or becoming a market vendor, contact the committee at 518-648-5636 or email adkcamp1@frontier.com.