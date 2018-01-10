Farmers to share stories at winter event series

× Expand Photo via Instagram/@adkfigs Joe Orefice, owner of North Branch Farm in Saranac, will discuss his farm at the Wild Center’s Featured Farmer Series, which will run throughout the month.

TUPPER LAKE | As the region sets into a deep freeze, several farmers are hitting the workshop circuit.

The Wild Center in January will feature four local farmers as part of a weekly series designed to give producers the opportunity to share their stories with the public.

The natural history museum’s mission has always been about humans and nature living together, said Simon Schreier, an interpretive programs coordinator.

Food is a key plank in that: Where it comes from; who produces it, and how growing links into big-picture sustainability efforts.

“This rose out of a desire to show those farms and producers who even in the winter, provide healthy, sustainable and delicious food from farms here in the Adirondacks,” Schreier told The Sun.

Vermontville-based Atlas Hoofed It Farm participated in the debut session last Saturday.

This weekend’s session will showcase North Branch Farm, a diversified farm located in Saranac in Clinton County.

The farm has a unique story.

North Branch utilizes the agroforestry practice of silvopasture to ensure grass-fed beef production maintains the highest animal welfare and environmentally friendly standards.

The figs, a centerpiece, have Italian origins.

Owner Joe Orefice’s great-grandparents, Giuseppe and Antonia Orefice, acquired their fig tree from Faicchio, Italy in 1938, Giuseppe’s birthplace located east of Naples.

Every spring, Giuseppe would plant his tree at his Connecticut home.

“(Orefice would) harvest the sweet purple figs, dig up the tree in the fall, wrap the roots in a burlap sack, and store the tree for the next season in his basement,” according to the farmer’s website.

The annual process ignited a family tradition that now continues in the Adirondacks.

“People don’t get a lot of opportunity to showcase what their farms are doing,” Orefice said. “We’re all proud of uniqueness of our farms. To show that is going is to be a good opportunity.”

Schreier was surprised at how many food producers there are in the region, and the closeness of the community.

Each grower in the series will bring something different to the table for the two-hour sessions, which will include food tastings prepared by the museum’s in-house cafe.

It’s a chance, Schreier said, “to really tell their personal story and connect with people on a personal level.”

“It can be quieter here, our numbers will be a little lower,” he said. “It allows for more intimacy.”

Featured Farmer at the Wild Center: Saturdays from 1 to 3 p.m. The schedule includes North Branch Farm on Jan. 13; Tucker Farms on Jan. 20, and Asgaard Farm and Dairy on Jan. 27. Free for members or with paid admission. For more information, visit wildcenter.org.