Fast food tech showcased at Champlain McDonald’s

CHAMPLAIN | Park your car outside the new McDonald’s on Route 11 in Champlain and your order will already be made for you.

The implementation of a cellphone app, where you can order food ahead of your arrival, is just one of a number of technological advancements showcased at the grand re-opening of the fast food restaurant last Thursday.

The new location was built adjacent to the old restaurant prior to its demolition.

Open the doors and amidst a bright, newly redesigned interior you’ll find a cluster of self-serve kiosks.

These touchscreen ordering stations are the first in the county, said Owner/Operator Bill Marcellus.

“This is all part of a modernization that McDonald’s is embarking on,” he said. “The goal is for all restaurants to be updated by 2020.”

The kiosks allow visitors to order their meal as normal, or customize it with as many or as few ingredients as they’d like, without having to wait in line.

As filmmaker Oscar Boyson did in the viral Casey Neistat Youtube video “The $12 McDonald’s Burger” in 2015, customers can even order a burger with so much cheese, meat and so many vegetables that it can’t be contained in one tray.

“Triple X bacon — don’t do it. Don’t even try,” Boyson joked.

The only other McDonald’s in the region to implement this technology is in Queensbury, according to Brand Director Charlene Durham.

Another piece of technology found at the new location is a touchscreen table where kids can play games while they eat.

All of this, Marcellus said, is meant to promote efficiency and enhance the customer’s experience.

“It’s been received very well,” he said.

The Champlain McDonald’s supports anywhere from 65-70 jobs, according to Marcellus, and they’re always hiring.

McDonald’s has more than 36,000 restaurants in over 100 countries, according to the corporate website.

‘GIVING BACK’

To celebrate the location’s grand re-opening, Marcellus presented a $1,000 check to both Chazy Central Rural School and Northeastern Clinton Central School to support arts programs.

“They both support our restaurant,” Marcellus said. “It’s about giving back.”

Students from both school bands performed a number of songs at a ribbon-cutting ceremony last Thursday, including the Star Wars theme.