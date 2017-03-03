Fatal crash near Lincoln Pond

× Expand Photo provided Tiffany Dougal Gumlaw

ELIZABETHTOWN – A Moriah woman died early on Friday, March 3 when her car ran off the Lincoln Pond Road (County Route 7) in the town of Elizabethtown.

Tiffany Ann Dougal Gumlaw, 28, of Moriah was found deceased inside her 2005 Pontiac Grand Prix, which had left the roadway on the east side and overturned in a ditch.

She was the only occupant of the vehicle, which was discovered by a passing motorist.

The single car crash occurred just north of the Dalton Hill Road intersection on Lincoln Pond Road, when Gumlaw failed to negotiate a downhill curve. Police said she was southbound when she lost control.

State police, Mineville-Witherbee Fire Department and Moriah Ambulance Squad were called to the site at 2:44 a.m.

She was pronounced dead by Essex County Coroner Kellie Valentine. An autopsy will be performed at Adirondack Medical Center at Saranac Lake to determine cause of death.

She graduated from Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School, and operated Tiffany Gumlaw Daycare at 113 Joyce Road in Mineville.