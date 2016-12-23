Fatal fire probed as possible arson

× Expand Photo provided

TICONDEROGA – The fire that killed a Ticonderoga woman at her home on Dec. 21 is being investigated as a possible arson.

The State Police Forensic Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigation, State Office of Fire Prevention and Control, and Essex County Fire Investigation Unit all sent investigators to the 80 Burgoyne Road fire scene.

The day after the fire that killed Kimberlee J. Budwick, 58, state investigators remained at the scene continuing the probe into the cause of the fire.

An autopsy conducted at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake showed Budwick died of smoke inhalation in the 1:35 a.m. fire.

She was taken to Moses-Ludington Hospital after being pulled from her burned home, but was pronounced dead at the hospital by Essex County Coroner Paul Connery.

The blaze began on the enclosed front porch of her home, and forensic experts have been concentrating their probe on that area.

Budwick was alone in the house, and was able to call 911 before succumbing to the smoke and heat from the fire. She was found in her bedroom in the single story wood-frame home. Neighbors also called 911 when they saw the flames.

Essex County Emergency Services Director Donald Jaquish said the cause of the fire couldn’t be determined yet.

“We treat it as a crime scene, obviously, because someone has died, and we proceed from there until it’s proven that there is no criminal activity,” he said.

He said further information couldn’t be released.

Budwick is survived by a daughter, Chelsea, a sister, Karen Bessett, and two brothers, Keith O’Connor and Kevin O’Connor.

Ticonderoga Fire Chief Matt Watts said he was told by radio while enroute that it was a fully involved structure fire.

“I arrived on scene at 1:39 (a.m.) and found a large fire on the front of the house, which was an enclosed porch,” he said.

The flames spread into the living room of the home, Watts said, and there was extensive heat and smoke damage through the entire building.

“The house is destroyed,” he said.

Firefighters were called back about 5 a.m. for a minor rekindle, he said, and were back in service in a little over half an hour.

Jaquish said firefighters and EMS personnel tried to revive Budwick.

“They brought her outside, (and) tried to do CPR,” he said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Budwick’s family with expenses, at: www.gofundme.com/budwickoconnors-house-fire