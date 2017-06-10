Federal grant to maintain funding for Upward Bound program

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo SUNY Plattsburgh’s Upward Bound, a federally-funded academic program, was recently awarded $901,971, effectively funding the program through 2022. During the school year, Upward Bound is housed in the college’s Hawkins Hall.

PLATTSBURGH — A federally-funded program that provides services to high school students from low-income families has received nearly $1 million in federal funds.

The Upward Bound program has received a total of $901,971 through 2022.

The program aims to incentivize students by providing counseling services, as well as the chance to experience a college environment prior to graduation.

“This is wonderful news for both the college and the North Country,” said Bryan Hartman, vice president for student affairs.

Hartman called the funding renewal “a testimony to the good work (Upward Bound) does, especially in light of the proposed budget cuts at the federal level.”

Upward Bound Director Brian Post said he’s relieved the program has enjoyed bipartisan support in Congress.

“There is a TRIO Caucus in Congress that supports our programs,” Post said. “There is support on both sides of the aisle. We have to go through the grant renewal process every five years, and we have support, but we still have to advocate for our programs.”

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Willsboro) wrote letters of support to the Department of Education on behalf of the applicants.

The program, Stefanik said, provides critical support for students preparing for higher education.

“This funding will go a long way to help students in our district succeed,” Stefanik said.

At 51 years running, Upward Bound is the longest-funded grant program on campus. The program serves a total of 209 low-income high school students in 15 school districts within Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties.

SUMMER PROGRAM STARTING

For some students, it’s a long road to higher education. When high school ends, high achieving students can sometimes find themselves unable to afford college, according to Post.

Post said Upward Bound participants “are great students — who just happen to be poor.”

“For years, there’s been an impression that Upward Bound is for at-risk kids, and it’s not. These are very good students; they just don’t have a lot of money,” he said.

Students have to meet strict academic eligibility requirements to be included.

“Our counselors go into the schools in the three counties and work with these students through their high school years,” he said. “We have three counselors who go in, make sure the students are on track academically, help them progress through the college application process, financial aid — all things that it takes to get into college.”

Now that the program has been again fully funded, officials are getting ready for the start of the summer program.

“We’ll be moving over to the dorm next week,” Post said.

During the school year, Upward Bound is housed in a suite of offices in the Hawkins Hall basement.

In this summer session, Post said he expects around 200 students to be moving onto the SUNY Plattsburgh campus, where they will stay until July in an effort to simulate a college experience.

“We’ll be kicking into gear soon. The students move in within a month, and we’ll be off and running for six weeks.”

For more information on Upward Bound, contact Post at 564-2030 or bpost002@plattsburgh.edu.