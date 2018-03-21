Feeling green

Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South Photo by Christopher South

CHESTER | The Tri-Lakes Business Association and Town of Chester brought out the Irish spirit in everyone when they hosted the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade down Main Street on Saturday. Participants ranged from kids from the Bright Beginnings Daycare to Grand Marshals John and Joann Nick to Chestertown Supervisor Craig Leggett carrying a bunch of balloons. Represented were the Chestertown, Pottersville, Horicon and Hague fire companies, as well as the Horicon VFC Ladies Auxiliary.

