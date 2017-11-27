Fellowships offered at historic landmark

× Theresa Ball from the University of Washington was the 2017 Edward W. Pell Graduate Fellow in Research at Fort Ticonderoga. The museum is seeking applicants for its 2018 Graduate Fellowships, and applications are due Jan. 15, 2018. Photo by Lohr McKinstry

TICONDEROGA | Fort Ticonderoga is seeking applicants for its 2018 Edward W. Pell Graduate Fellowships for students seeking practical, hands-on experience at a historic site and museum with dynamic and transformative programs.

“These fellowships for graduate students in museum studies, museum education, public history, American studies, or military history offer an opportunity to work side by side with our talented museum staff,” said Fort Ticonderoga President and Chief Executive Officer Beth Hill. “These fellows will focus their research and creative energy to support major projects, future exhibitions and annual programs.”

The fellowships run from June 11 to Aug. 17, 2018, and include fellowships in education, exhibitions, and collections management.

“While working individually with their project supervisors, “said Director of Academic Programs Rich Strum, “fellows will also meet and work together throughout the two-month experience. Fellows will have an opportunity to work with Fort Ticonderoga’s professional staff as part of our team-approach to all major projects.”

The Edward W. Pell Graduate Fellowships launched in 2015. Over the past three years, 12 graduate students have been awarded fellowships.

“I could not have asked for a better experience this summer,” said 2017 research graduate fellow Theresa Ball from the University of Washington. “It is rare to find an institution as remarkably driven and exceptionally innovative as Fort Ticonderoga. In my time here, I have been encouraged to challenge myself and allowed the freedom to make projects my own while also receiving the guidance and support necessary to succeed.

“The knowledge I have gained in research methods, collections care, and exhibit design has enriched my professional development and skill set beyond measure.”

The 2018 fellows will help lay the groundwork for exhibitions, programs, and educational initiatives to be offered to the public in 2019.

Hill said fellows will need to be self-motivated and able to work independently as well as contribute to a dedicated team to create and develop groundbreaking exhibitions and programs for a diverse audience.

Successful applicants for the two-month fellowship will receive a $2,500 stipend along with on-site housing. Individual fellowships are available in education, exhibitions, and collections management.

Applications are due Jan. 15, 2018. For more information, visit fortticonderoga.org/education/university-partnerships.

The Edward W. Pell Graduate Fellowships at Fort Ticonderoga are made possible with the support from the Edward W. Pell Education Endowment at Fort Ticonderoga and several individual donors.