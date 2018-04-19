Ferry thief arrested

× Expand File photo New York State Police arrested Travis M. Griggs of Willsboro and charged him with petit larceny following an investigation into the theft of an undisclosed amount of money on the Essex Ferry, operated by the Lake Champlain Transportation Company.

ESSEX | Video surveillance led to the arrest of a Willsboro man who allegedly pilfered money from an unguarded register on the Essex to Charlotte Ferry last month.

New York State Police arrested 35 year-old Travis M. Griggs of Willsboro and charged him with petit larceny.

Griggs was released with an appearance ticket to appear in the Town of Essex Court April 16 at 6 p.m. to answer to the charge.

The alleged theft took place March 20, on the 3 p.m. crossing from the Vermont (Charlotte) side of the lake to the New York (Essex) side, according to Vermont State Police (VSP). The ferry is operated by the Lake Champlain Transportation Company.

VSP Sgt. Mike Kamerling said the crossing did not have dockmasters at the time of the pilfering.

At the time, the register where the money was had been left unattended as crew members attended to other responsibilities, according to authorities.

It was unattended for a short period of time, but long enough for the alleged thief to take off with the undisclosed amount of cash.

Two masked thieves robbed the ferries in October 2016. The perpetrators held two overnight workers at gunpoint and sprayed them with pepper spray.