Festival of Trees coming

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Historical Society wants organizations and individuals to participate in the 26th annual Festival of Trees at the Hancock House from Nov. 24 through Dec. 31.

Each year community organizations, businesses, school groups and clubs assist in decorating the Hancock House by providing a decorated tree, centerpiece, gingerbread house or other festive holiday art.

The highlight of the Festival of Trees is the champagne reception held Sunday, Dec. 3 from 1 until 3 p.m.

Each year, more than 30 trees are featured around the stately historic house, many featuring a specific theme or decorative motif.

Trees can be any size. However, fire regulations allow only artificial trees to be used. Additionally, lighting must comply with electrical codes.

Decorated trees must be in place no later than Nov. 26 and must be removed the week of Jan. 2.

To secure a space, or for additional questions, contact the staff at the Hancock House at 518-585-7868.